© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Dallas mayor Eric Johnson wins reelection while District 3 race goes to runoff

KERA | By Katherine Hobbs
Published May 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT
A sign that reads "Official Polling Location" with an arrow pointing left.
LM Otero
/
Associated Press
May 6 was Election Day for much of North Texas.

Below are some of the results for races we’ve been following at KERA News.

Dallas

As expected, polling places report that Eric Johnson received 93.02% of votes to secure another term as Dallas Mayor. He ran virtually unopposed except for a challenge from Kendal Richardson, a 44-year-old New York native who filed a write-in form with the county.

But not all of the races are/were a sure thing. District 10 Council Member Adam McGough and District 3 Council Member Casey Thomas aren’t seeking reelection due to term limits.

In District 3, reports from the Dallas County Elections Department show Gracey received 46.22% of votes while Tave won 25.76%. Since neither received a majority of the vote, the race will go to a runoff in June.

Voters in District 10 gave Kathy Steward 67.87% of their votes.

Collin County

Voters in McKinney voted down a measure that would expand the city’s airport. Proposition A would have allocated $200 million for a commercial terminal and related improvements and McKinney National Airport.

Frisco Mayo Jeff Cheney received 57.5% of votes and will likely go on to a third term in office. He beat out former Fire Chief Mark Piland, who stepped down from that position after The Dallas Morning News reported misconduct. Piland received 38.85% of the votes.

Collin County election officials report that Laura Rummel received 83.69% of votes in her race for City Council, Place 5. Brian Livingston ran unopposed for Place 6.

In Plano, Shelby Williams received 53.84% of votes, edging out ahead of opponent Brett Cooper for Place 5 council member. Rick Horn received 53.82% of votes for his race for Place 1. Julie Holmer and Maria Tu ran unopposed for Place 7 and Place 1, respectively.

Tarrah Lantz received 50.52% of votes in her race for Trustee, Place 4 for the Plano ISD. Precincts report that Michael Cook received 51.29% of votes for Place 5. No candidate cleared 50 percent of votes for Place 7.

Tags
News City of DallasDallas mayoral electionEric JohnsonFriscoMcKinneyDallas CountyCollin CountyLocal Election News
Katherine Hobbs
Born in London, Morning Producer and Podcast Host Katherine Hobbs has lived across the U.S. since 2001. Prior to joining KERA, she produced three podcasts for WJCT Public Media and Florida Public Media and wrote for Jacksonville Magazine, Autism Parenting Magazine and EU Jacksonville, among others. Katherine is thrilled to return to Texas after briefly living in Austin to share the stories that impact our North Texas community. When she’s not working, Katherine can be found admiring public libraries and visiting penguin colonies around the world.
See stories by Katherine Hobbs
Related Content