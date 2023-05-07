Dallas mayor Eric Johnson wins reelection while District 3 race goes to runoff

Below are some of the results for races we’ve been following at KERA News.

Dallas

As expected, polling places report that Eric Johnson received 93.02% of votes to secure another term as Dallas Mayor. He ran virtually unopposed except for a challenge from Kendal Richardson, a 44-year-old New York native who filed a write-in form with the county.

But not all of the races are/were a sure thing. District 10 Council Member Adam McGough and District 3 Council Member Casey Thomas aren’t seeking reelection due to term limits.

In District 3, reports from the Dallas County Elections Department show Gracey received 46.22% of votes while Tave won 25.76%. Since neither received a majority of the vote, the race will go to a runoff in June.

Voters in District 10 gave Kathy Steward 67.87% of their votes.

Collin County

Voters in McKinney voted down a measure that would expand the city’s airport. Proposition A would have allocated $200 million for a commercial terminal and related improvements and McKinney National Airport.

Frisco Mayo Jeff Cheney received 57.5% of votes and will likely go on to a third term in office. He beat out former Fire Chief Mark Piland, who stepped down from that position after The Dallas Morning News reported misconduct. Piland received 38.85% of the votes.

Collin County election officials report that Laura Rummel received 83.69% of votes in her race for City Council, Place 5. Brian Livingston ran unopposed for Place 6.

In Plano, Shelby Williams received 53.84% of votes, edging out ahead of opponent Brett Cooper for Place 5 council member. Rick Horn received 53.82% of votes for his race for Place 1. Julie Holmer and Maria Tu ran unopposed for Place 7 and Place 1, respectively.

Tarrah Lantz received 50.52% of votes in her race for Trustee, Place 4 for the Plano ISD. Precincts report that Michael Cook received 51.29% of votes for Place 5. No candidate cleared 50 percent of votes for Place 7.