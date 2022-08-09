Dallas ISD ex-superintendent may still run for office while taking on education consulting gigs

Education Consulting

Hinojosa is now an education consultant but remains interested in running for office, which was rumored when he first announced he was leaving. Hinojosa says he’ll help clients of the company Engage2Learn about 50 days of the year.

He also just formed his own consulting business, the Together Network for Transformation, where he says he’ll work about the same number of days a year.

Hinojosa also has a contract with the Council of Great City Schools which he says will get about 50% of his time this year.

Will he run for office?

Hinojosa’s still considering a political campaign, though he wouldn’t identify the office. Earlier this year, political observers mentioned him possibly running for Dallas mayor.

“That decision is now around the corner... in the next three or four months,” Hinojosa said.

School Security

Hinojosa said many security measures have been implemented in Dallas, like safety vestibules, metal detectors and wands, and automatic door locks, but more needs to be done. Some measures will take years, and he expects more funding from the upcoming legislature. But, Hinojosa said, “trying to harden your way out of this issue is next to impossible.”

Hinojosa said he likes clear backpacks, mandated for some Dallas ISD students this year. “It’s a solution, but not foolproof. It’s a deterrent.”

He said in terms of security, students are the best eyes and ears. “See something, say something. I think that will help us solve some of these problems,” he said.