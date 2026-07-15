Dallas council members drop lawsuit that attempted to pause movement on City Hall vote

Two Dallas City Council members have dropped a lawsuit over City Hall.

Council Members Paula Blackmon and Adam Bazaldua filed for a temporary restraining order last month to stop movement on a City Hall vote.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye granted the temporary restraining order. He said in his decision that there was evidence harm was "imminent" to the council members and the public if the court did not grant the TRO.

While the city removed agenda items from the special meeting that involved redevelopment work on the property, it still included an item related to approving a repair strategy. The City Council ultimately approved a motion to stop a repair strategy, in a divisive 9-6 vote.

Blackmon and Bazaldua alleged in court documents that Tolbert and City Secretary Bilierae Johnson violated the TRO by allowing the motion to be voted on.

However, attorneys for Tolbert and City Secretary Johnson have said in court documents that council direction to "explore options for the disposition of the City Hall site" was approved in March.

At the time, Tolbert told the council that it was not the finish line — it allowed city staff to gather more information.

Now, city staff are expected to bring back leasing options for a new city hall by Aug. 26.

Tolbert was also given the green light to start the due diligence work for no more than four property locations in the Central Business District. The $2 million budgeted for this work will come out of the General Fund Contingency Reserve Fund.

She is expected to bring back information related to agreement options in August. None of the preacquisition agreements will bind the city to anything.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .