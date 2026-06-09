Judge orders Dallas to pause special called meeting on City Hall vote, grants restraining order

A Dallas County judge granted a temporary restraining order against the city of Dallas Tuesday, preventing a meeting that would have decided the next steps on City Hall.

The decision comes a day after Dallas City Council members Adam Bazaldua, Paula Blackmon and Cara Mendelsohn filed for the temporary restraining order, or TRO.

The special called meeting about City Hall was scheduled for Wednesday, less than a week after the City Council heard updated repair costs and plans for a possible phased approach.

But the council members argued the meeting was rushed.

"A decision of this magnitude deserves full transparency, proper process, and genuine public participation, not a rushed vote at a specially called meeting with two days’ notice," Bazaluda wrote in a statement. "We are asking the court simply to require the City to follow the law. Nothing more, nothing less.”

In his order, Judge Eric Moye said there was evidence that "harm is imminent" to the council members and the public if the court did not grant the TRO.

"The public's right to transparent and lawful decision-making will have been violated, and no after-the-fact remedy can restore that right," Moye wrote. "Moreover, Dallas City Hall is an irreplaceable civic landmark. Any action taken that threatens the building's continued existence or integrity constitutes irreparable harm that cannot be remedied by monetary damages."

The TRO will expire in 14 days. A hearing for a temporary injunction has been set for June 18 at 1 p.m.

Dallas City Council still has its regularly scheduled agenda meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

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