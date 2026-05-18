Is Dallas City Hall Plaza protected park land? That question may lead to a legal battle

As the city of Dallas prepares options to either relocate its city hall or repair the current site designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei, one group in support of staying has lawyered up.

Four attorneys with the Save Dallas City Hall Coalition filed a notice last week that warns the city they are prepared to take legal action if the City Hall Plaza is sold for commercial use.

The notice was issued two days after the coalition issued its first notice demanding the city begin repair for City Hall to avoid violating other ordinances against demolition by neglect, abuse of city property, and breaches of fiduciary duties. Dallas City Council are expected to review and discuss that letter during Wednesday’s closed session.

The Save Dallas City Hall Coalition cited two state laws that could be violated without voter approval:

City Hall Plaza is included in the Downtown Parks Master Plan published in 2014.

Texas Local Government Code 253.001(b): Prohibits the sale of any public square or park unless approved by a majority of Dallas voters at an election.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Code 26.001: Bars the use or taking of public parkland unless the city proves there is no feasible alternative, minimizes harm, and holds formal public hearings.

“City Hall Plaza is not a commercial real estate commodity,” Chris Bowers, an attorney and spokesperson for the Coalition, said in a statement. “It is a voter-funded public park and the preeminent public square for community assembly in Dallas.”

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