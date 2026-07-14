'Dallas Stadium' has been a star in the World Cup as fans rave about the Cowboys’ home

The semifinal match between France and Spain is the last of the 2026 World Cup to be hosted in Arlington, but the city is already looking ahead to the Women’s World Cup in 2031.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said the city feels good about its chances of hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup for several reasons, and AT&T Stadium (dubbed Dallas Stadium during the tournament due to FIFA rules) is one of the big ones.

The home of the Dallas Cowboys has been an unexpected star in the World Cup, especially for fans from other countries.

While Ross said he and others in the city knew the stadium was a gem, it’s come as a surprise to many fans.

They’ve taken to social media to share their impressions of the venue.

Oliver Henry, an English fan cheering on his national team against Croatia, wrote on his TikTok video’s thumbnail, “We owe America an apology.”

#USA #fifaworldcup #worldcup #stadium ♬ original sound - Oliver Henry @oliver.henry.w We owe America a huge apology about their stadiums, they are simply better than hours. This was the AT&T stadium in Dallas and it is the best venue l've been to! I went to watch Croatia vs England in the fifa World Cup, England beat Croatia 4-2 and the stadium was one of the highlights of the day #america

“Their football stadiums are so much better than ours,” Henry said in the video. “This is Dallas Stadium and it’s absolutely incredible.”

The size, he said in the video, was one thing that set it apart.

A Japanese creator who goes by Ryu on TikTok was impressed by the air conditioning in the stadium.

“Oh, paradise,” he said when he walked in to escape the Texas heat. “Air con, this is so awesome. ... I’m in paradise right now, it’s awesome.”

From his seat in the highest section of the stadium, he showed the pitch and the massive screens hanging above it.

Dutch fan Traveltomtom showed off the stadium in a video he shared to TikTok, surprised by the air conditioning and the size of the venue.

He compared it to a shopping mall and a train station.

#worldcup2026 #USA ♬ original sound - Traveltomtom @traveltomtom As a European, I genuinely didn’t expect this… 🤯 From the outside it looks like the entrance to any other football stadium. But the moment you walk through the doors, it feels like you’ve entered a luxury shopping mall. Air conditioning, huge open spaces, restaurants, stores… it honestly felt more like an airport or train station than a football stadium. I’ve visited stadiums all over Europe and around the world, but this was something completely different. The World Cup 2026 is introducing me to a whole new stadium experience, and I can definitely see why people are so impressed by these American venues. Dallas… you surprised me. 👏 #dallas

“America, you are doing things different than we’re used to in Europe,” he said in the video. “I don’t even feel like I’m in a football stadium. This is Dallas Stadium, so different than any other stadium I’ve been before.”

'A sense of wonderment'

Brent DeRaad, the president and CEO of the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the stadium’s reception by fans is important. It shows that they’re enjoying their time in the city, and that could have impacts beyond just the World Cup.

“This really has brought it to life,” DeRaad said. “Being able to see international travelers come in and almost marvel, not only at just the size of the stadium but at how comfortable it is, the massive size of video screen, all of those things have really played a role, I think, in making international travelers just almost have a sense of wonderment about just the overall atmosphere in AT&T Stadium.”

The experience at the stadium could draw those international visitors back to Arlington for future travel, too, he said.

“Being able to show Arlington to the world in a way like this is just, it's been remarkable,” DeRaad said. “I think when international travelers come here, if they have a great experience, they're treated well, it will make them want to return time and again.”

Ross agreed.

“I think the impression is going to be long lasting,” he told KERA.

James Hartley / KERA News AT&T Stadium has been temporarily renamed Dallas Stadium and redecorated to welcome teams from around the world for nine matches of the 2026 World Cup.

He said that as a part of the welcoming committee that greeted teams, dignitaries and fans from around the world he heard praise for the stadium.

“I hear it from all of the visitors coming here saying, ‘Listen, we're following our team around to different places throughout North America, but we wish we could stay here in Arlington,’ ” Ross said. “This by far is the best location and not just the best stadium, but the most welcoming with everything you could think of within walking distance of the stadium, restaurants, retail stores, everything was right here.”

The reaction from fans helps validate the city’s recent decision to invest millions into upgrading parts of the stadium, like security and technology, in exchange for keeping the Dallas Cowboys in the city, he said.

That $273 million will also go to upgrades around the stadium, like pedestrian bridges.

“With the impact that you see from stuff like the World Cup here, I think it certainly says we've done the right thing on that,” Ross said.

FIFA Women’s World Cup bid

Early estimates suggest the World Cup has brought Arlington anywhere from $18 million to $24 million of economic impact per match, according to DeRaad. While those numbers aren’t final, he said they do give an idea of what the effects of the World Cup have been on the city.

Having AT&T Stadium, as it will soon be known again, has been a big part of that. The ability to put in real grass for the pitch, keep the roof closed and welcome fans into a climate controlled environment amid the Texas summer all give the city an edge when it comes to attracting big sporting and entertainment events.

“Being able to play these matches indoors in such a large facility, to have the turf in such pristine condition, you know, it really just speaks to the quality of the stadium and the great job that the Dallas Cowboys have done through the years and maintaining it,” DeRaad said.

And it might help bring soccer back to the city in 2031.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is already in the planning stages, and the US is already confirmed as a host nation.

DeRaad said the experience fans have had in the stadium will help the city and organizers make a strong case for Arlington as a host of that tournament, too.

James Hartley reports on Arlington for KERA News. Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org.

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