Fort Worth police chief finalist pulls out, 3 remain including former Dallas chief

One of the four finalists for the Fort Worth Police Department's police chief job withdrew from the race Monday after receiving a promotion with the LAPD, the city confirmed Monday.

Emada Tingirides was promoted from deputy chief to assistant chief as the director of the office of operations, now overseeing five bureaus within the Los Angeles Police Department. She is the first Black woman to hold this position, according to a press release from Fort Worth City Manager Jay Chapa.

“Chief Tingirides exemplified professionalism throughout the interview process and was a strong candidate,” Chapa said. “We respect her decision to withdraw for this historic opportunity at LAPD and wish her the best.”

Three finalists remain for the position — all of which have North Texas ties:



Former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, who left North Texas in September to take a job as assistant city manager in Austin

Robert A. Alldredge, Jr., Fort Worth interim police chief

Vernon Hale, former assistant chief of police for the Prince George’s County Police Department, and former Dallas deputy police chief

The Fort Worth police chief position was left vacant at the end of May when former chief Neil Noakes retired. He had led the department since 2021. The Fort Worth Police Department’s executive assistant chief Robert Alldredge stepped in as interim police chief ever since.

The city’s hunt for a new police chief started earlier that month and closed in June, garnering more than 50 applicants.

The city will host a forum Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Fort Worth City Hall to give community members the chance to meet the candidates and ask questions.

