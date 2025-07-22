© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fort Worth police chief finalist pulls out, 3 remain including former Dallas chief

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:58 PM CDT
A black SUV parked in the middle of the road with the words "Fort Worth Police" written on the side.
Emmanuel Rivas
/
KERA
A Fort Worth Police Department SUV parked near the scene where a deputy was shot in Fort Worth on Aug. 7, 2024. Officials say the deputy was shot three times and rushed to a nearby hospital.

One of the four finalists for the Fort Worth Police Department's police chief job withdrew from the race Monday after receiving a promotion with the LAPD, the city confirmed Monday.

Emada Tingirides was promoted from deputy chief to assistant chief as the director of the office of operations, now overseeing five bureaus within the Los Angeles Police Department. She is the first Black woman to hold this position, according to a press release from Fort Worth City Manager Jay Chapa.

“Chief Tingirides exemplified professionalism throughout the interview process and was a strong candidate,” Chapa said. “We respect her decision to withdraw for this historic opportunity at LAPD and wish her the best.”

Three finalists remain for the position — all of which have North Texas ties:

The Fort Worth police chief position was left vacant at the end of May when former chief Neil Noakes retired. He had led the department since 2021. The Fort Worth Police Department’s executive assistant chief Robert Alldredge stepped in as interim police chief ever since.

The city’s hunt for a new police chief started earlier that month and closed in June, garnering more than 50 applicants.

The city will host a forum Aug. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Fort Worth City Hall to give community members the chance to meet the candidates and ask questions.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Government Fort Worth Police DepartmentEddie Garcia
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May with a B.A. in Digital and Print Journalism.
See stories by Penelope Rivera
Related Content