Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes announces retirement

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes is retiring after more than 25 years in law enforcement, the department announced Monday.

Noakes will step down by the end of May of 2025, according to a press release. He's been serving in his position since 2021 and has been with the department since 2000.

During his time, Noakes oversaw patrol, DWI, motors, and internal affairs divisions. He was in the North Patrol Division and later became that division's commander before being promoted to deputy chief in 2019.

Noakes helped put in place multiple youth programs and establish an anti-violence program in 2019 that worked with former gang members to prevent gang violence.

Noakes said he’s always wanted to leave the department better than he found it.

“For me, it was always Fort Worth or nowhere,” Noakes said. “I started my policing career here and this is here I am ending it.”

An emotional Mayor Mattie Parker called it a bittersweet moment for her – and for Fort Worth.

“I’ll proudly keep serving as mayor even though he’s not beside me,” Parker said through tears.

His departure comes in the wake of revelations Fort Worth’s crime lab missed state deadlines for testing hundreds of sexual assault evidence kits, for which Noakes took full responsibility.

In November, Noakes said the backlog had been cut dramatically, with 708,190 fewer than the month prior. He said his department was working to fill vacant forensic science positions that contributed to the problem.

Noakes said his retirement won’t affect this process and assured the backlog “will be gone” by the time he steps down.

“We have processes, policies, and people in place to make sure we are never at that point again,” Noakes said.

Dallas also continues its search for a police chief following the departure of Eddie Garcia in October.

Fort Worth, meanwhile, is also on the hunt for a new city manager. David Cooke announced this summer he would retire in February of 2025.

Former Deputy City Manager Jay Chapa, who served for 25 years, was named the sole finalist last week and would be Fort Worth’s first Hispanic city manager.

Noakes said his decision was not influenced by any outside factors – including the current transition of city managers.

Instead, he said it was to spend more time with his family.

Parker said it’s the next city manager’s job to search for the next police chief, along with community involvement and input from Noakes.

“I want us to start within this department to listen to what the police officers that work for Fort Worth PD need and want,” Parker said.

