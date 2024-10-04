Dallas names new interim police chief as Eddie Garcia heads to Austin

The city of Dallas named Michael Igo interim Dallas police chief Friday as outgoing Chief Eddie Garcia transitions to a new role in Austin city government.

Igo served as an officer in Dallas for 33 years and as one of Garcia’s top deputies since February. He will lead the Dallas Police Department starting Oct. 18, according to a news release.

“I look forward to serving in this new capacity, and will continue prioritizing crime reduction, and recruiting the best and brightest that this country has to offer,” Igo said.

Igo will oversee more than 3,000 officers and a $719 million budget.

In the past, Igo had supervision roles for field supervisors, sergeants, police officers, specialized units and patrol divisions.

The leadership change comes after Garcia took a position as assistant city manager overseeing public safety in Austin. He joins former Dallas city manager and current Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax effective Nov. 4.

Interim City Manager Kimberly Tolbert said she feels confident Igo is the right person for his position.

“He will continue the Dallas Police Department’s focus on safety, our number one priority,” Tolbert said.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

