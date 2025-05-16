Fort Worth to name interim police chief as search for permanent hire kicks off

Fort Worth officials are prepared to name Robert Alldredge as the interim replacement for Police Chief Neil Noakes as he steps down at the end of May.

Alldredge, currently the Fort Worth Police Department’s executive assistant chief, has worked for the department since 1999 and served alongside Noakes, who joined the department in 2000, for more than two decades. Alldredge has gradually ascended police ranks, starting as a patrol officer and holding seven different positions within the department, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His appointment as interim chief comes as city officials launch a national search for Noakes’ permanent successor. Fort Worth City Council members will vote to confirm City Manager Jay Chapa’s decision to appoint Alldredge at their 10 a.m. meeting May 20.

Noakes announced his intent to retire last year, saying he was motivated by faith and family to do so. He became police chief in 2021, taking over from Chief Ed Kraus, who was tapped to lead the department at the end of 2019 after Chief Joel Fitzgerald was fired. Fitzgerald later sued the city and received a $5.2 million settlement last year.

As city manager, Chapa is in charge of hiring the police chief. Assistant City Manager William Johnson, who oversees the police department, is leading the recruitment and hiring process for the next chief alongside Chapa, who oversaw the department during his previous tenure as a deputy city manager.

What do you want to see in the new chief? City officials are asking residents to share input on the next police chief through an online survey that closes May 16. The survey asks respondents to rank safety in Fort Worth compared to five years ago and respond to multiple-choice questions about the most important characteristics and priorities the next chief should have.

Both officials have committed to a transparent hiring process that includes opportunities for the public to provide input on the candidates. The city is paying consulting firm Mosaic Public Partners $55,000 to help lead the process.

A job posting for the position went live this month and will close in early June.

The new chief will manage 1,896 police officers and 574 professional staff members, according to a recruitment brochure. The chief is supported by seven senior staff positions, including three assistant chiefs, two sergeants, a public information officer and a senior administrative assistant. The city is offering an annual salary of $225,000 to $275,000.

The city manager’s office is expected to interview semifinalists in July, and community members will be invited to meet and engage with finalists at a public forum that month.

Chapa previously said he expects to formally appoint the next chief in September. Noakes’ last day as chief is May 30.

Cecilia Lenzen is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at cecilia.lenzen@fortworthreport.org.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

