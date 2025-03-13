Thousands sign petition opposing planned Irving casino ahead of town hall

Thousands of people have signed a petition in opposition to an Irving rezoning proposal that would allow casino gaming — if legalized — in a proposed mixed-use entertainment district.

The petition on Change.org titled "Stop the Rezoning of PUD 6 for "Destination Resort/Casino" called on Irving residents to take action and stop the casino, citing concerns about increased crime and outside influence on local government. It had more than 2,600 signatures as of Thursday afternoon and was still gaining signatures a day before a town hall over the development.

“Instead of relying on a casino that preys on our most vulnerable citizens, we should focus on developments that truly benefit Irving—like small businesses, green spaces, and family-friendly attractions,” the petition says.

The proposed "high intensity mixed-use development" sits on 1,001 acres, including the site of the former Texas Stadium, around State Highway 183, Loop 12, and Spur 482. It would be a mix of corporate, retail, residential buildings, and a "destination resort." The resort would include room for casino gaming, which has prompted vocal opposition among residents.

A business entity with ties to Las Vegas Sands Corp. bought land in that area in 2023, months before primary Las Vegas Sands shareholder Miriam Adelson acquired a controlling stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

The city of Irving's planning and zoning commission will vote on whether to approve the development Monday. If approved, it will then go in front of city council Thursday, March 20.

City of Irving / KERA The proposed "high intensity mixed-use development" in Irving sits on 1,001 acres, including the site of the former Texas Stadium, around State Highway 183, Loop 12, and Spur 482. There are about 452 acres of buildable land on the site.

Irving resident Clayton Draughon created the petition and was one of the residents who spoke against the development during a planning and zoning work session last week.

"Why the hurry?" Draughon said during the meeting. "Texas hasn't even legalized gambling yet, it's still up in the air. So why are we setting the precedent of rubber stamping a gambling zoning designation now, instead of waiting to see how the state will handle it?"

The rezoning of PUD 6 was presented during the Irving City Council's Feb. 27 work session, during which Council Member Luis Canosa said it would be good if residents knew what regulations would be in place if casino gambling was legalized in the state before they approved the rezoning — which he called “perhaps the most transformational project in Irving's history."

He told KERA News on Thursday that the city needed more transparency and input from residents about the project.

"We are being asked to vote on something that would lock the city in place and prevent us from going back before we even know what it is that the state legalizes and how the constitutional amendment would look," Canosa said.

District 5 Council Member Mark Cronenwett will host a town hall at 6 p.m. Friday at the Irving Convention Center over the proposed rezoning. It will also be livestreamed on the city's YouTube account.

A lot of residents have concerns about the gaming proposal, Cronenwett told KERA News. The project was first discussed with the city council in January. Cronenwett's town hall will be the first community discussion about the project.

"I'm very glad for the opportunity to host the town hall, to give our citizens, our residents, the opportunity to learn about the project directly from the developer, and to ask any questions they might have about the project," he said.

On Wednesday, a day after the town hall was announced, some Irving residents received a text purportedly paid for by Las Vegas Sands Corp. asking for support on the rezoning. "The future of Irving is on the line" the text read, and it said the city's rezoning vote could bring new jobs and businesses to the city.

KERA / KERA Some Irving residents received a text sponsored by Las Vegas Sands Corp., an entity spearheading lobbying efforts to legalize casino gaming and sports betting in the state of Texas.

Cronenwett told KERA News that a representative with Las Vegas Sands will be at the town hall. Las Vegas Sands has also been in contact with Cronenwett and other members of the Irving City Council regarding the project.

Las Vegas Sands has been at the forefront of lobbying efforts to legalize casinos and sports betting in Texas for the last four years, with a continued effort this legislative session.

Another Change.org petition in support of the rezoning, titled "Approve the Rezoning of PUD 6 for a Destination Resort & New Home for the Mavericks" was created on Wednesday. It had about 30 signatures by noon Thursday.

The petition, created by an anonymous Irving resident, said the project would boost tourism and the local economy while providing a potential new home for the Dallas Mavericks.

Patrick Dumont, governor of the Dallas Mavericks, was recently named the next chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands, but it is unclear whether the Dallas Mavericks would move to Irving.

Meanwhile, the City of Dallas has vowed to keep the team "where they belong", according to the Dallas Morning News.

