New bill would reduce Dallas' voting power on the DART board

A bill filed in the Texas Senate this week would change the makeup of the board governing Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

Senate Bill 2118 would give each of DART’s 13 member cities one representative on the board. Currently, 15 members serve on the board, with some representing more than one city.

The bill was authored by Republican state Sen. Tan Parker, whose district includes some of DART’s suburban member cities.

During a committee meeting on Tuesday, DART’s general counsel Gene Gamez said the bill, if passed, amounts to a “substantial restructuring of the board.”

SB2118 would amend a section of the state’s transportation code to do away with board member apportionment based on population, which is currently how board member votes are determined.

“That would no longer be the case in this amendment,” he said. “Each city would have their appointment.”

In giving each city a seat at the table, the bill would greatly reduce voting power for Dallas – which currently has eight representatives on the board – even though its representative would have three total votes.

Parker’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the bill.

Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer, who represents his city on the board, said he’s open to the idea of reworking the agency’s governance.

“I don't have any problem with us really looking at this thing,” Stopfer said. “Because I really do think we need to take a back step and see, you know, what are we really doing?”

Irving was one of several cities to pass resolutions last year signaling support for cutting DART’s funding amid dissatisfaction with its services.

Other board members expressed clear opposition.

“I believe that that does not represent the best interests of our region and our population,” said Michele Wong Krause, one of the Dallas representatives. “I think the population is very critical to the governance of this agency, and I definitely hope that this does not pass. I don't think it's in the best interest of DART and our region.”

Dallas representative Randall Bryant echoed Wong Krause’s concerns and said the board should take a “forward position” on the legislation.

Board chair Gary Slagel said he’s open to discussing Sen. Parker’s legislation at a future meeting.

SB2118 is one of at least three bills filed this session related to DART. Two identical bills in the House and Senate would reduce DART’s funding by 25%.

The board on Tuesday discussed an alternative to that legislation, instead offering member cities a 5% rebate on their sales tax contributions.

