© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ALERT: KERA News 90.1 is performing essential tower maintenance which may disrupt our over-the-air signal between July 12-14. Click here for the KERA News stream, or listen on our app or smart speakers with no disruption. Thanks for your patience!

Irving City Council supports cutting DART funding

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published July 12, 2024 at 11:35 AM CDT
The sign in front of the headquarters for Dallas Area Rapid Transit or DART in downtown Dallas.
Pablo Arauz Peña
/
KERA News
The sign in front of the headquarters for Dallas Area Rapid Transit or DART in downtown Dallas.

Irving is the latest North Texas city to come out in favor of cutting funding for Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

The Irving City Council on Thursday approved a resolution to cut the city's contribution to DART by 25%.

It follows similar resolutions passed in Plano and Rowlett in recent weeks. Farmer's Branch is set to vote on its own resolution next week, and University Park earlier this month tabled a vote on a resolution to reduce its contribution.

The final decision to reduce sales tax contributions is decided by DART’s board of directors representing the transit agency's 13 member cities.

Seventy-five percent of DART's revenue comes from a 1-cent sales tax imposed on member cities.

DART CEO Nadine Lee said in a May memo that funding cuts could negatively impact services.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News DARTPublic TransportationIrving City CouncilIrving
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA's summer 2024 Scripps Howard news intern. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May with a B.A. in Digital and Print Journalism.
See stories by Penelope Rivera
Related Content