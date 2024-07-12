Irving City Council supports cutting DART funding
Irving is the latest North Texas city to come out in favor of cutting funding for Dallas Area Rapid Transit.
The Irving City Council on Thursday approved a resolution to cut the city's contribution to DART by 25%.
It follows similar resolutions passed in Plano and Rowlett in recent weeks. Farmer's Branch is set to vote on its own resolution next week, and University Park earlier this month tabled a vote on a resolution to reduce its contribution.
The final decision to reduce sales tax contributions is decided by DART’s board of directors representing the transit agency's 13 member cities.
Seventy-five percent of DART's revenue comes from a 1-cent sales tax imposed on member cities.
DART CEO Nadine Lee said in a May memo that funding cuts could negatively impact services.
Penelope Rivera is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.
KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.