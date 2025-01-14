'Obvious subversion': Advocates criticize DART director's lobbying ties to Uber

Plano residents and transit advocates are criticizing a member of the DART board of directors for lobbying for Uber amidst a debate to reduce services for the agency.

During a Plano City Council meeting Monday, riders and Plano residents called DART director Paul Wageman's lobbying work for Uber "fishy" and "unacceptable."

Pablo Arauz Peña / KERA Riders wait for a train to arrive at the West End light rail station in downtown Dallas.

"There's an obvious subversion of DART's rail and bus system," said Plano resident Davis Boykin. "So many people in DFW, including myself, have spent years relying on DART to get around whenever obtaining a personal vehicle was unfeasible. It can easily accommodate low-income families and individuals, disabled citizens."

The city of Plano appointed Wageman to the DART board in 2012. He’s also employed as an attorney for the national business law firm Winstead PC and is listed as a lobbyist for Uber Technologies Inc., according to the Texas Ethics Commission.

"I follow the rules, both the rules and the law," Wageman told KERA. "I am required to recuse myself from voting on matters involving Uber and that's what I do."

Plano is among several DART member cities pushing to reduce their funding to the agency, or to restructure some of its services.

The criticism arose after a post on the r/plano subreddit Thursday noted Wageman was advocating for increased on-demand ride services in Plano while also being paid as a lobbyist for Uber.

"While there are plenty of problems with DART, it's obvious that private enterprise is not the answer," Boykin said. "The purpose of public transit is to accommodate the people's needs."



Plano's inequity issue

During a meeting of the DART board last week, Wageman pushed an idea to reduce bus and light rail services in Plano and add more GoLink service that would cover the entire city. DART also employs Uber when the agency's on-demand GoLink services are unable to respond to service requests.

“Is the agency willing to reprioritize its budgeting to focus on the unique needs of each of the communities that are part of DART – focus on micro transit?" Wageman said. "Because I’m just going to say it. We're going to have to reduce bus and and probably headways on rail."

Wageman referred to recommendations made by regional transportation director Michael Morris at the North Central Texas Council of Governments about the region’s plans to improve mobility as part of its Transit 2.0 study. That includes micro-transit in the form of more GoLink services.

“I think you have to add micro-transit to a lot of communities to reestablish your baseline,” Morris told DART directors. “I believe in a post-COVID world, this is not an unnatural place to be.”

In December, Plano Mayor John Muns sent a letter to DART leaders saying the agency should pay back $55 million dollars in sales tax contributions over two years and provide improved micro-transit and localized service.

Muns also responded to residents during Monday's meeting about the city's concerns with DART.

"Plano remains committed to providing transportation options to our residents and visitors," Muns said. "However, DART must take meaningful steps to correct this inequity."

Steve Soler, director of media relations for Plano, told KERA in an email the city has been asking DART for “more equitable services.”

“The City of Plano has made it clear to DART that we are significantly subsidizing the transit agency, while we are not receiving the value of what we’re putting in," Soler said. "We have been consistent in asking them for expansion of the GoLink service they currently provide, which is an 'Uber-like' door to door service.

“I don’t believe Mr. Wageman was advocating for more Uber rides, but more GoLink 'Uber-like' rides.”



DART and Uber's responses

DART’s chief communications officer Jeamy Molina said in a written statement to KERA over the weekend that said Wageman disclosed to DART his professional relationship with Uber early in his tenure as a director.

Public Record / DART DART director Paul Wageman at a general board meeting for the transit agency.

“Mr. Wageman appropriately recuses himself from voting on contractual items in which Uber is a party,” the statement said. “Participation in a policy discussion regarding the provision of micro transit services, which relate to transportation modes and not a specific contractual arrangement, is not a conflict of interest.”

According to Uber, Wageman has advised the rideshare company on laws and regulations that helped expand the company’s footprint in Dallas in his capacity as an attorney.

“We are proud of our longstanding partnership with DART, where we have gone through the appropriate procurement process, which adheres to DART's recusal policies, and have been successful in helping remove transportation barriers for thousands of riders since the inception of these programs,” said Uber spokesperson Javier Correoso.

Wageman told KERA his law firm’s ties to Uber are not a conflict of interest.

"I recuse myself from voting on any contractual matter involving Uber and I have from the time that Uber became a contractor to DART, been not involved in that representation,” Wageman said.

The DART board plans to continue discussing its funding concerns with Plano and other member cities at a public meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .