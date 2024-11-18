© 2024 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vote in round 2: What's the best brewery in North Texas?

KERA | By KERA Staff
Published November 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST
A bartender's hand can be seen pouring beer into a glass from a tap.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Twenty bartenders at two Dallas restaurants can recoup tips that were illegally split with non-tipped employees following a Department of Labor investigation.

After a week of tough voting, we've narrowed down our list of breweries to the elite eight.

Who will make it to the final four? That's up to you. Vote below.
Tags
Entertainment breweriesNorth Texas beerEntertainment KERA News
KERA Staff
See stories by KERA Staff
Related Content