We want to know: What's the best brewery in North Texas?

There's nothing quite like a crisp, cold beer after a long day. And given the heat in Texas, a cold beer goes a long way.

But with all of the amazing options for locally brewed craft beer in North Texas, it begs the question: Which brewery is the best?

We asked our Facebook followers for their favorite breweries in North Texas and put together a list of 16 local options. Now you get to vote in our brewery bracket. In four weeks, we'll narrow it down to the final winner. Fill out the form below and let us know.