Keller ISD board to consider superintendent resignation amid controversy over proposed split

A Jan. 30 meeting expected to discuss a potential split of Keller ISD could be further complicated by the possible resignation of Superintendent Tracy Johnson, according to district documents.

The Keller ISD board of trustees will consider and take possible action on a voluntary separation agreement from Johnson during the meeting, according to an agenda posted Jan. 27. After taking possible action on that item, the board will consider naming an interim superintendent, according to the agenda.

Keller ISD did not immediately respond to a Fort Worth Report request for comment on the agenda and Johnson’s status with the district.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Keller ISD Education Center, 350 Keller Parkway.

In a statement posted on Facebook two hours after the agenda was made public, trustee Joni Shaw Smith said she was — once again — blindsided by her fellow board members.

She doubts the separation agreement was made voluntarily, she said. The item was not included in the agenda Smith reviewed with Johnson earlier in the day on Jan. 27.

“I have been given no information about the reasoning behind this agenda item or any plans for interim leadership,” Smith said.

She firmly supports Johnson as superintendent and will not support a leadership change during the Jan. 30 meeting, she said.

The decision comes as trustees propose to split Keller ISD into two separate districts. The plan — which has drawn significant parent criticism and at least one lawsuit so far — will be addressed following the possible action taken on Johnson’s resignation.

During a Jan. 16 meeting, Johnson threatened to resign over her frustration with the proposal to split Keller ISD. Johnson took over as superintendent in late 2023, becoming the first woman to hold the job after serving nine years with the district.

“It’s been a huge distraction. A distraction that’s not needed,” Johnson told trustees at the Jan. 16 meeting. “I don’t know how we do this. I’ll be honest, I don’t know if I want to be a part of it.”

The proposal to split Keller ISD has sparked concerns throughout the district community, as nearly 100 residents spoke during the Jan. 16 meeting. Most opposed the plan, voicing concerns about transparency, equity and potential disruptions to the district’s educational quality.

Only one resident spoke in favor of the split.

Trustees pledged to post further information regarding the proposal to the district’s website after the Jan. 16 meeting. Residents expressed still feeling left in the dark a week later.

An open letter circulated by Keller ISD Families for Public Education on Jan. 23 criticized the board’s follow-through on promises to engage the community meaningfully. Parents called for a dedicated website, a comprehensive financial analysis and clear plans for community input.

“We need details and real open communication about potential future school closures. If schools are below enrollment and school closures are necessary, we’d like to know how a district split would change any of that,” the letter said. “This process will require time, substantial effort, and extensive community input.”

On Jan. 24, trustees published a “Reshaping FAQ” to the district’s website, answering some frequently asked questions regarding the potential split.

Supporters of the split, including board President Charles Randklev and trustees Micah Young, Chris Coker and Heather Washington, argue that dividing Keller ISD could improve financial stability and preserve “local control.”

“Due to a rampant misinformation campaign that began on social media coupled with meeting act requirements, it has been challenging to provide information,” Randklev said in a Jan. 24 Facebook post. “The community has been discussing this idea for decades and regardless of this topic the issues facing our district and those across the state remain the same — insufficient funding, inflation, underfunded mandates and lack of funding for teacher pay.”

Trustees Chelsea Kelly and Smith have expressed concern over a lack of transparency regarding the proposal, saying they were “blindsided” by the split.

In a Jan. 24 Facebook post, Washington said “detailed” reports will be given during the Jan. 30 meeting.

These reports, according to Washington and the agenda, are expected to address:

Projected financial benefits, such as increased per-student funding and reduced recapture payments.

Plans for equitable distribution of resources, including shared use of facilities like the Keller Center for Advanced Learning.

Legal and procedural steps required to move the proposal forward.

This story was updated at 9 p.m. Jan. 27 with comments from trustee Joni Shaw Smith.

Matthew Sgroi is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at matthew.sgroi@fortworthreport.org or @matthewsgroi1.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

