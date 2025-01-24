Property owner who demolished Cox Mansion now wants Highland Park zoning code changed

Five months after the historic Cox Mansion in Highland Park was demolished, the Dallas banker who owns the property has applied to change the town's zoning code for maximum structure height — and his application is a step closer to being granted.

Andrew Beal, who owns the property at 4101 Beverly Drive, applied to amend the town's code so that ornamental features can be up to 65 feet high in order to accommodate a glass and steel cupola — dome-like structure — on top of his new house. The current standard is 55 feet high.

The Highland Park Zoning Commission approved the motion 3-2, limiting the size of the ornamental feature to 3,000 square feet. The zoning code amendment will go in front of the Town Council on Feb. 4 for final approval.

If that happens, it will be the first change to the town's zoning code in 60 years.

The change would apply to properties in the "A" zoning district, effecting four properties around Beverly Drive and Preston Road.

Town of Highland Park / KERA An above view of what the cupola would look like on top of the new house on 4101 Beverly Drive.

Weinreb Ventures partner Moshe Itzhakov, who is representing Beal, said during Thursday's zoning commission meeting that the current zoning code was last updated in 1965 and was dated.

"As design preferences have evolved, the town has an opportunity to modernize the ordinances and create the best outcomes for the community," he said.

The site of 4101 Beverly Drive has been a sore spot for some Highland Park residents following the demolition of the historic Cox Mansion, which has been referred to as the "single, most important house in all of the Park Cities."

Built in 1912, the mansion was originally the home of Park Cities socialite Susie Rose Youree Lloyd before it was sold to Dallas oilman Edwin L. Cox Sr. in the 1970s.

The mansion was later sold to Dallas banker Andrew Beal in 2021. The home underwent renovations before it was ultimately demolished.

Steve Clicque / KERA

Douglas Newby, an area realtor who specializes in architecturally significant homes, told KERA the Cox Mansion best symbolized the elegance of Highland Park. Amending the zoning change would not only disrupt the neighborhood further, he said, it would also set a precedent for other homeowners who want taller structures.

"This sets the tone for the entire Highland Park Township — the entire community — because it's so visible," he said.

The Highland Park Town Council Chambers were packed during Thursday's meeting with residents, many of whom were opposed to the zoning change, including Larry Good, Preservation Park Cities board member.

Good told KERA ahead of the meeting that approving the zoning change functions as a "reward" for tearing down a historic home.

"That doesn't seem right that you demolish the most important historic home in Highland Park and in return you're granted greater permissions to build back a replacement house," he said.

The room erupted with applause as Good, along with a few others, voiced their opposition to the change.

During the meeting, Itzhakov said he understood and empathized with residents upset about the demolition of the Cox Mansion. He said there were attempts to repair the home "at great expense,” but Beal ultimately decided to build a new home on the lot.

Town of Highland Park / KERA A rendering of the new home on 4101 Beverly Drive shows a cupola at the top of the house. The home was designed by New York architect Peter Pennoyer, who specializes in classical design.

The new home on 4101 Beverly Drive is designed by New York architect Peter Pennoyer, who specializes in classical design.

Itzhakov said when the design process started, Beal met with Pennoyer and his team to ensure the home looked as if it had been in the Highland Park neighborhood for the last century.

"We believe instead of focusing on rewarding or punishing a property owner for exercising their property rights, the discussion really should be framed and centered around the best outcome for the town and community," Itzhakov said.

Commissioner Mike Tibbals said no one on the zoning commission had a "revenge factor" or would take into consideration the prior demolition.

However, commissioners questioned why the proposed amendment was brought to the zoning commission and not the Board of Adjustment for variance, which would have applied to the single property.

Under the Texas Local Government Code, variance is granted when enforcement of the zoning ordinance would result in "unnecessary hardship." Jeff Armstrong, director of community development, said this application would not have qualified for a variance so it was recommended by staff as a zoning change.

Now that the zoning commission has approved the change, the town council will hold a public hearing Feb. 4 and consider it for final approval, Armstrong said.

