Southlake Spring Festival is back for Lunar New Year 2025

Celebrate the Lunar New Year and the diverse traditions of East and Southeast Asian cultures at this free event , which is expected to attract more than 5,000 attendees. Now in its fourth year, the festival features a variety of cultural performances, vendor booths and authentic cuisine.

In addition to the traditional lion and dragon dances, live performances will include martial arts displays and music and dance demonstrations. New highlights this year include a cultural parade open to everyone and a mesmerizing face-changing act. Known in Chinese as bian lian, face changing is an important aspect of Chinese Sichuan opera in which performers make lightning-quick mask changes to depict emotions.

And yes, there will be K-pop.

Food options will include Chinese pancakes, sesame balls, Korean kimchi katsu with curry, wonton soup, spring rolls, pan-fried dumplings, beef wraps, boba tea and more.

Crafts, games and educational opportunities — including the chance to try on traditional Japanese clothing and practice calligraphy — will offer fun for the whole family.

The festival, which coincides with the Year of the Snake, is sponsored by the Association of Chinese Americans in Southlake, Texas.

DETAILS : Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southlake Town Square in Southlake. Free. visitsouthlaketexas.com.

