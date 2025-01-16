Celebrate Black History Month in North Texas with events like the African American Read-In

February is Black History Month. Recognized nationally by President Gerald Ford in 1976, the holiday commemorates the accomplishments and contributions of the Black community in the United States. This year’s Black History Month theme is “African Americans and Labor,” which reflects on the pivotal role Black Americans have played in shaping the country.

North Texas’ Black History Month events this year include cook-offs, performances, film showings and more.

One notable event is the African American Read-In , presented by The Dock Bookshop in partnership with the African American Museum. The event, which focuses on the depth and richness of African-American literature, will feature a variety of activities for all ages, including author meet-and-greets, book discussions, poetry readings, vendor booths and even speed-dating. Highlighted books include The 1619 Project: Born on the Water by Nikole Hannah-Jones and Renee Watson, as well as Henry’s Freedom Box: A True Story from the Underground Railroad by Ellen Levine.

Throughout the event, students, local celebrities and community leaders will read aloud excerpts from their favorite African-American literary works.

Details : The African American Read-In is Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the African American Museum, 3536 Grand Ave., Fair Park. Free. Details.

Here are six more ways to celebrate Black History Month in Dallas-Fort Worth. Also, make sure to check out the Go See DFW calendar, as new events are added all the time.



