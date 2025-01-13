Dallas Museum of Art to start repairs from flood damage after years-long wait

Two years after a torrential rainstorm damaged the Dallas Museum of Art, the museum is expected to start repairs.

For museum lovers, that could mean the reopening of the Wendy and Emery Reves Collection, which includes the work of French impressionists, and the Center for Creative Connections, the museum’s education galleries, by the beginning of next year. Both galleries have been closed for the last two years.

The Dallas City Council approved $6 million in funding for repairs on Jan. 8. The money comes from the city’s 2022 Severe Weather and Flood Fund and will be used to contract a construction company for repairs to the city-owned facilities.

Aschelle Morgan, a spokesperson for the Dallas Museum of Art, said the museum has worked closely with the city as it dealt with insurance and the process of identifying a contractor for the last two years.

“This was as quickly as things could move since 2022. So we have been anxiously awaiting construction to start and we're excited that it will be kicking off very soon,” Morgan said.

Morgan said the money will go towards a full renovation of the Reves and C3 galleries, including new walls, floors, cabinetry and signage.

Dallas City Council member Paul Ridley said he saw the “urgent need” for repairs after visiting the museum following the flooding.

“This funding is a necessary step to address the immediate need for restoration and maintain the DMA as a cultural and educational cornerstone of the Arts District and our city. This funding also exemplifies the council’s commitment to supporting the arts in Dallas,” he said in a written statement.

Former DMA Director Augustin Arteaga spoke to The Dallas Morning News in 2023, saying insurance adjusters described the storm as “not the flood of a century but rather the flood of 1,000 years .” Buckets of rain fell within minutes, overwhelming the drainage system.

The repairs are expected to be completed by January 2026, according to the city’s Facilities and Real Estate Management Department.

Construction will be a common theme at the museum in the coming years. Additional maintenance is planned with the $20 million allocated from the city bond package.

The museum is also planning an expansion led by Madrid-based architects Fuensanta Nieto and Enrique Sobejano. There’s been speculation that the budget for that project will far exceed the initial range of $150 million to $175 million , according to the DMN’s architecture critic Mark Lamster.

The facilities department said the city’s insurance is expected to reimburse the city for the majority of the cost for the flooding repairs.

