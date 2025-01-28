‘No hay gente’: Oak Cliff business owners, staff feel the effects of deportation fears

As fears of deportation escalate in immigrant communities across North Texas, some business owners in Dallas are seeing the effects.

Even before ICE agents arrested 84 people this weekend in Dallas, Irving Arlington, Fort Worth, Garland and other cities, rumors had been spreading on social media of ICE arrests in neighborhoods around Dallas, including Oak Cliff.

In the heart of the predominantly Hispanic neighborhood, the owner of a quinceañera dress shop on Jefferson Boulevard said those fears are driving people away.

“The streets are empty. There are no people,” the woman – who spoke to KERA anonymously -- said in Spanish. “People are scared. We are now without people, without sales, and business is going down."

At a restaurant down the street, a worker echoed those worries.

The morning of Inauguration Day last week, they had people in the restaurant.

“By afternoon there were less people,” she said. “We haven’t had a lot of clients. Sales have been very low.”

The woman also asked KERA not to use her name out of fear of being targeted by ICE. Originally from northern Mexico, she’s been in Texas for about a year and a half, but doesn’t have legal status in the U.S. She said even driving to work is risky.

“There are colleagues who are afraid to come to work because they are afraid of being stopped on the road here,” she said.

Now that immigration enforcement has ramped up — ICE agents reportedly arrested 956 people on Sunday — uncertainty has too.

Juan Contreras is a community leader who owns businesses in Oak Cliff and Pleasant Grove – two areas with large Hispanic immigrant communities. He said following recent orders related to immigration, he hasn’t fully assessed the community’s response on Jefferson Boulevard

As he tries to figure out how to support and provide resources to those in need, he said the work will continue.

“Advocates and activists are not feeling a sense of defeat,” he said, “but are still processing and identifying ways to collaborate so that we can move forward and be stronger and resilient for the years to come.”

For Jonathan, a street vendor on Jefferson Boulevard who sells Mexican candy to people and other businesses, life will continue as usual — with the same precautions he’s always taken.

The owner of the quinceañera shop, meanwhile, is hoping things turn around soon — the future of her business and others depends on it, she said.

“We need for people to not be afraid, for them to come out and buy without fear,” she said. “We’ll be here waiting.”

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .