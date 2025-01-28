© 2025 KERA News
‘It sticks with people’: North Texas artists say stickers are the new business card

KERA | By Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
Published January 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
Stickers in a drawer.
1 of 4  — Fernanda Stickers.jpeg
North Texas artist Fernanda Cavalcanti has a vast collection of stickers from fellow local artists.
Courtesy of Fernanda Cavalcanti
Stickers designed with an anime style.
2 of 4  — Cavalcanti_Stickers_012725.jpeg
North Texas artist Fernanda Cavalcanti designed her stickers with an anime style.
Courtesy of Fernanda Cavalcanti
A black and white sticker.
3 of 4  — Garcia_Sticker_012725.jpg
Photographer Adrian Garcia said his stickers feature a bird-like character because of the significance of the eagle in Mexico and the U.S.
Courtesy of Adrian Garcia
A sticker machine prints stickers.
4 of 4  — Blanco Stickers_EM_012725.jpeg
Jona Blanco, a North Texas sticker maker, produces batches of stickers at a time with a Roland printer-cutter.
Courtesy of Jona Blanco

They’re sticky, fit in the palm of your hand and come in all shapes and colors.

These days, stickers have become “the” business card among Gen Z and millennial artists. North Texas artist Fernanda Cavalcanti said she has 100 stickers from Japan, Italy, Poland and France.

“It’s a way for people to know about my work,” she said. “It’s something that sticks, literally, with people.”

Stickers are a practical way for artists to promote their work since people can easily put them on laptops, water bottles or even the walls of a dive bar. Rooted in street, skateboarding and protest culture, stickers are also a way for people to connect with one another.

Fernanda Cavalcanti
Courtesy of Fernanda Cavalcanti
Fernanda Cavalcanti, a graffiti artist based in Farmer's Branch, holds up a sticker she designed.

Fernanda Cavalcanti “Ferfetz” - art teacher, graffiti artist 

You might consider Fernanda Cavalcanti a sticker fiend. She loves stickers because they’re versatile and easy to carry around.

Her love of stickers started back in the 2000s in the street art community of her home country, Brazil. Now, living in Farmers Branch, she continues to make her own stickers, which reflect her artistic style inspired by anime.

She’s even designed a sticker for her partner Pakco F., a musical artist, whose sticker includes an embedded QR code that links to his professional website.

Jona Blanco
Courtesy of Jona Blanco
Jona Blanco works at his printer-cutter making stickers for his clients.

Jona Blanco “Acme Slaps” - sticker maker, graffiti artist

 

Four years ago, Jona Blanco turned his childhood fascination with stickers into a sticker-making small business.

Back in the day, he said it was common for artists to draw on blank stickers. But now he’s upgraded to using a top-of-the line printer-cutter that can make batches of stickers at a time.

“With this machine, I have good quality and the colors and everything are just so good that I just enjoy making them for everybody,” he said.

Blanco typically prints packs of 100 or 500 stickers for tattoo and graffiti artists.

Adrian Garcia
Courtesy of Adrian Garcia
Adrian Garcia sits in his Oak Cliff home with his sticker collection.

Adrian Garcia “Her.Manos Photography” - photographer 

Garcia commissioned illustrator Christopher Machorro to design his sticker.

“It's kind of like free marketing,” he said. Though people might not be able to see his work, he said people often say “ ‘I remember seeing that logo,’ and then it kind of starts a conversation, too.”

Not to mention, stickers are affordable. Garcia said he can get 1,000 for about a nickel each.

That’s why it’s common to see stickers posted in public spaces. His favorite spots to see stickers are the Double Wide Bar and Charlie’s Star Lounge in East Dallas.

“It's also become kind of a territorial kind of thing when it comes to stickers,” he said. “Same thing for graffiti, kind of like claiming spots or knowing this artist hangs out here a lot. Then different artists will kind of post up and put their stickers.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Elizabeth Myong | Arts Access
Elizabeth Myong is KERA’s Arts Collaborative Reporter. She came to KERA from New York, where she worked as a CNBC fellow covering breaking news and politics. Before that, she freelanced as a features reporter for the Houston Chronicle and a modern arts reporter for Houstonia Magazine.
