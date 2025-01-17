Former film professor and VideoFest founder Bart Weiss to be honored with exhibit at UTA

Bart Weiss is best known as founder of the groundbreaking Dallas Video Festival, an annual gathering of screen addicts held for 35 years before calling it a wrap in 2021. Anticipating YouTube, streaming services and the World Wide Web, VideoFest, as it came to be called, showed all manner of film and video, with an emphasis on the avant and the obscure. It was where a lot of people first saw virtual reality, high-definition TV, video art, cultural documentaries and media about media.

From 1999 until retiring last year, Weiss was also a film professor at the University of Texas at Arlington. UTA is honoring his tenure with an exhibition, Bart Weiss: Video Y’all, encompassing his work as a filmmaker, writer, podcaster and programmer. While studying at Columbia University in the 1970s, he produced his first films, two of which will screen at the exhibit, along with later work like his ongoing curation of KERA’s Frame of Mind series. Weiss’ latest project is the recently published book, Smartphone Cinema: Making Great Films with Your Mobile Phone.

Karen Stallwood / Arts Bart Weiss behind the scheduling board of a 1990s edition of the Dallas Video Festival.

Also on display will be music videos he made for local bands Killbilly, Course of Empire and Brave Combo; excerpts from a Brave Combo documentary Weiss has been shooting for decades; a section of the Expanded Cinema project designed for the façade of the downtown Omni; documentaries including Hate Mail and a series of films for the Sixth Floor Museum; live action shorts of the Marian Henley comic Maxine; and promotional material and clips from VideoFest. At a closing reception on Jan. 24, Weiss says, he will hand out the many badges he has collected attending film festivals around the world.

Details

Jan. 13-25 at the Gallery at UTA in the Fine Arts Building, 502 S. Cooper St., Arlington. Free. Details..

