Dallas-based artist transforms doctors’ offices into spaces of calm and wonder for kids

For many kids, the sterile white walls of a doctor’s office can make a routine checkup scary. At Cook Children's Pediatric Southwest, however, enter an exam room and you’ll see something different: a koala perched in a colorful eucalyptus tree, a kangaroo with two joeys in its pouch hopping through a bed of yellow flowers, and a smiling alligator.

“It makes the office come alive,” Ashley Lugo, a medical lab scientist at Cook Children’s Southwest, said. “The children love to see the paintings and it keeps their mind off the reason they are visiting the physician.”

Artist Lisa Voight Voight painted murals in 20 rooms at Cook Children’s Southwest, ranging in theme from Dr. Seuss to safari. She even included a toucan in the blood draw room to give kids a distraction from the needle.

Voight, a FortWorth native, remembers fondly creating and consuming art as a child. Murals, specifically, are one of Voight’s favorite forms of art. She likes “painting large” and seeing how much paint can change a space, making it more interesting and personal.

“It feels like magic to me,” she said. “Being able to go in there [the doctor’s office] every day and getting to see kids go into the rooms I’d finished and hear their reaction, and then have them come up to me and ask questions.”

Lisa Voight / Courtesy Lisa Voight transforms sterile exam rooms with colorful murals, making doctor visits less daunting for kids.

As the mother of two, Voight understands that a doctor’s office can make children very nervous. But seeing her and her art opens children up to a new experience.

“Even the little tiny ones would stop and be staring at all the colors and pointing at the animals,” she said. “I think it’s important developmentally for them, too.”

Kate Jennings, a children and teen therapist from Fort Worth, grew up going to Cook Children’s Southwest. Now, her two kids go there. One thing both Jennings and her children love about the office are the murals.

“She has this way where you kind of step into the world that these kids read about all of the time,” Jennings said. “You kind of step into Harry Potter’s world, or you step into Elephant and Piggie’s world. Or you step into the zoo with the animals. And the kids will ask me, ‘Are we going to be in the penguin room?’ It’s really cool for them and brings those stories to life for them.”

In the future, Voight would love to create more murals in medical offices across North Texas.

For her, “I think it’s a great way to get a subtle message across,” she said. “You can paint a mural that says something about kindness, or there are ways to kind of throw in those messages where kids don’t really realize they’re there, but there’s something they’re seeing in there. It’s in the back of their head every day.”

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.