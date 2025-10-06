Deep Ellum's Rodeo Dallas remains closed after appeals court ruling

Rodeo Dallas in Deep Ellum will remain closed after an appeals court denied its emergency motion to lift a temporary injunction.

The ruling made this month by the Fifth Court of Appeals was made about a month after Civil District Judge Veretta Frazier in Dallas County ruled for a temporary injunction against the bar.

Rodeo Dallas has been closed for 59 days as of Monday.

Attorneys with Rodeo Dallas said in court documents that the injunction would result in the business' permanent closure.

Rodeo Dallas is required to operate, according to its lease agreement with property owner Westdale. If it can not operate for more than 90 consecutive days, it could be in default under its lease and could face eviction.

The temporary restraining order that originally closed its doors was filed in August by real estate investment firm Asana Partners, which owns property near Rodeo Dallas. Asana Partners cited "well-publicized dangerous and unlawful conduct," alleging Rodeo Dallas was a nuisance to the neighborhood.

Frazier said in her ruling that the "threat of imminent and irreparable harm" to businesses leasing space by Asana Partners cannot be remedied by means other than the temporary injunction.

Ben Riemer, an attorney representing Asana Partners, said in a statement that the purpose of the temporary injunction was to protect Deep Ellum and the people who visit, work, and live in the area.

“We are pleased that the temporary injunction will continue to be enforced during the pendency of the appeal," Riemer said in the statement.

Attorneys for Rodeo Dallas did not comment, but court records showed the bar still plans to appeal whether a temporary injunction should have been issued at all.

