Deep Ellum bar Rodeo Dallas to remain closed until further notice after judge's ruling

Rodeo Dallas in Deep Ellum will remain closed until further notice.

The ruling for a temporary injunction was made Friday by Judge Veretta Frazier in Dallas County nearly a month after she approved a temporary restraining order that closed the bar.

That restraining order was filed by real estate investment firm Asana Partners, which owns property near Rodeo Dallas. Asana Partners cited "well-publicized dangerous and unlawful conduct," alleging Rodeo Dallas was a nuisance to the neighborhood.

Frazier said in her ruling that Rodeo's patrons were "often loud, boisterous, intoxicated, and in certain instances violent."

She added that the "threat of imminent and irreparable harm" to businesses leasing space by Asana Partners cannot be remedied by means other than the temporary injunction.

The temporary injunction will be in place until Asana Partners and Rodeo Dallas appear in court at a later date.

KERA reached out to both Asana Partners and attorneys for Rodeo Dallas and will update this story with a response.

Attorneys for Asana Partners argued during a hearing last month that Rodeo allows minors inside the bar, overserves its customers, and takes no responsibility for the state of its clientele once they leave the bar.

Law enforcement officers brought in as witnesses for Asana Partners said they have to dedicate six to eight officers on the corner of Elm and Crowdus Streets, across from the nightclub, and that it drains public safety resources.

Joseph "JD" Ybanez, owner and operator of Rodeo, said during the hearing that any minors that came to the bar did so using fake IDs, and he assured Frazier that he would immediately fire anyone who overserved customers.

Rodeo's attorneys have also said the nightclub was not responsible for preventing crime in the neighborhood.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .