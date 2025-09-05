© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas County commissioner refuses to support budget that excludes homelessness help

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published September 5, 2025 at 4:56 AM CDT
Andy Sommerman, Dallas County Commissioner District 2, listens to a presentation during commissioner’s court Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Andy Sommerman, Dallas County Commissioner District 2, listens to a presentation during commissioner’s court Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Dallas.

A Dallas county commissioner has vowed to oppose a budget, claiming that money earmarked for homelessness prevention was promised, then later excluded.

Funds that should have been earmarked for homelessness prevention disappeared from the suggested voter approval tax rate budget, said County Commissioner Andy Sommerman.

"If it's not in there, then at least one commissioner — this one — is going to say no to it," he said. "Homelessness is the fight for the jail and it is the fight for Parkland."

He said he requested millions in funding to curb homelessness and relieve that pipeline to the jail.

Housing Forward was meant to receive $5 million and Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center $1.5 million.

The budget team explained this week during a hearing and presentation that the money isn't specified in a line-item, but is available for allocation in a separate pot.

Deflection centers, which process low-level criminal offenses quicker than jail detainment, and a system to rate employees for merit raises also did not get specific allocated funding.

More than fifty five hundred people in the jail last year self-identified as homeless.

Mental health and homelessness contribute to jail crowding and recidivism, so people affected should be a budget priority, Sommerman said.

"It is essential to everything that we do at the county," he said. "And we are the fire line for services. And most services begin and end at mental health. We decrease crime, we decrease health concerns, we decrease so much with the helping of people."

The voter approval property tax rate and budget hearing continues at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at 500 Elm St. in Dallas.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilityGovernmentaccountabilityDallas County CommissionerDallas County Commissioners CourtbudgetTaxesProperty Taxes Dallas County JailMental illnessMental Health Carehomelessnesshomeless
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


See stories by Marina Trahan Martinez
Related Content