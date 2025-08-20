© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
FBI arrests Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, Everman mother accused of murdering her son in 2022

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published August 20, 2025 at 5:54 PM CDT
A split photo with a smiling brown-haired woman wearing earrings on the left and a young dark-haired boy wearing a red shirt on the right.
FBI / Texas Department of Public Safety
/
KERA Composite Photo
Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, left, was indicted for the alleged murder of her son Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who went missing and is presumed dead. Singh was added to the FBI's Ten most Wanted list on July 1, 2025.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, the mother of a 6-year-old Everman boy missing and presumed dead since 2022 has been arrested, the FBI announced Wednesday.

Singh was indicted in October 2023 for the capital murder of her son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. She hasn't been seen in the U.S. since March 2023 after boarding a plane to India with her husband and six other children.

She was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list last month after authorities believed she may have fled the country, and is the subject of a federal arrest warrant. Those charges include unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and capital murder of a person under 10 years of age.

Singh was also charged with two counts of injury to a child and one count of abandoning without the intent to return in 2023, according to Everman police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Criminal Justice Noel Rodriguez-AlvarezFBIcrime
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May with a B.A. in Digital and Print Journalism.
See stories by Penelope Rivera