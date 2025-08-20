FBI arrests Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, Everman mother accused of murdering her son in 2022

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, the mother of a 6-year-old Everman boy missing and presumed dead since 2022 has been arrested, the FBI announced Wednesday.

Singh was indicted in October 2023 for the capital murder of her son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. She hasn't been seen in the U.S. since March 2023 after boarding a plane to India with her husband and six other children.

She was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list last month after authorities believed she may have fled the country, and is the subject of a federal arrest warrant. Those charges include unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and capital murder of a person under 10 years of age.

Singh was also charged with two counts of injury to a child and one count of abandoning without the intent to return in 2023, according to Everman police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.