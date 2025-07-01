Mother of missing Everman boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez now on FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list

The mother of a 6-year-old Everman boy missing and presumed dead since 2022 was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, local FBI officials announced Tuesday.

The bureau also increased the reward for tips on the whereabouts of the mother, Cindy Rodriguez Singh, from $25,000 to $250,000.

Singh was indicted in October 2023 for the capital murder of her son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. She is believed to have fled the country, and is the subject of a federal arrest warrant.

She was also charged with two counts of injury to a child and one count of abandoning without the intent to return, according to Everman police at the time.

It’s been nearly three years since Noel was seen alive. Police say he was seen at a hospital in October 2022 as his mother gave birth to twins.

On March 20, 2023, at the request of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Everman Police conducted a welfare check on behalf of Noel. During the welfare check interview, police said Rodriguez Singh lied about Noel’s whereabouts — she alternately told witnesses Noel was with his biological father in Mexico, with his aunt in Mexico or was sold to a woman in the parking lot of a Fiesta supermarket, according to police. Investigators determined none of those stories were true.

Two days later, Rodriguez Singh, her husband, and six other children boarded an international flight bound for India, police said. It was determined that the missing child was not present, and did not board the flight.

Witnesses also told police Rodriguez-Singh was known to be abusive toward Noel, and that she called her son "evil, possessed or having a demon in him." She did not want Noel — who has intellectual disabilities — near her other children, according to police.

Noel was labeled an “endangered missing person” on March 25, 2022, the same day an AMBER Alert went out for his disappearance.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

