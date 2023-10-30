Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez: Missing Everman boy's mother indicted for capital murder

The mother of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez — a 6-year-old Everman boy missing since March and presumed dead — has been indicted for capital murder, Everman police announced Monday.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, who is currently believed to be out of the country, was also charged with two counts of injury to a child and one count of abandoning without the intent to return.

Noel was labeled an “endangered missing person” on March 25, the same day an AMBER Alert went out for his disappearance. Police say Rodriguez-Singh and her husband fled to India with six of their children soon after law enforcement opened an investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.