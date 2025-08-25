Rodeo Dallas in Deep Ellum remains shuttered as judge weighs extended closure

Rodeo Dallas could remain closed through at least Sept. 5 while a Dallas County judge decides on whether to issue a more long-term closure order against the controversial bar.

Friday's ruling by Judge Veretta Frazier to extend a temporary restraining order comes as she weighs an injunction against the bar after a nearly seven-hour hearing on Aug. 14. If Frazier orders an injunction, Rodeo could be closed indefinitely. But if the judge rules in Rodeo's favor, the restraining order could be lifted.

Real estate investment firm Asana Partners filed for a temporary restraining order against Rodeo on Aug. 8, citing "well-publicized dangerous and unlawful conduct," alleging Rodeo Dallas was a nuisance to the neighborhood.

In a statement, Asans Partners Director of Asset Management Chris Dalton called the two-week extension encouraging.

"We believe this step is a win for safety in Deep Ellum and we remain committed to the neighborhood and those who live, work, or visit there," Dalton said.

Attorneys for Asana Partners argued during the hearing that Rodeo allows minors inside the bar, overserves its customers, and takes no responsibility for the state of its clientele once they leave the bar.

Joseph "JD" Ybanez, owner and operator of Rodeo, said any minors that came to the bar did so using fake IDs, and he assured Frazier that he would immediately fire anyone who overserved customers.

Rodeo's attorneys also said the nightclub was not responsible for preventing crime in the neighborhood.

Witnesses brought in by Asana Partners, along with some Deep Ellum locals, have said the opposite.

Detective Andres Sanchez, who works off duty for the Deep Ellum Foundation, said during his testimony that police have to “babysit” Rodeo. Sanchez said they have to position six to eight officers at the corner of Elm and Crowdus streets, where Rodeo is located, on Fridays and Saturdays.

While Rodeo was closed, Sanchez said officers were able to patrol the district and spread out public safety resources to address other crime.

Rodeo has been closed over recent weekends due to the restraining order. Sanchez said there's still crime, but Rodeo’s closure made it easier for officers to patrol the district and spread out public safety resources.

Although violent crime saw a double-digit decline in Deep Ellum since 2022, there was a spike this summer.

A July 4 weekend shooting prompted calls for a neighborhood “reset,” with landlords and business owners asking the city to come up with public safety solutions by Aug. 20. So far the city has responded by closing several streets in Deep Ellum at 10 p.m.

