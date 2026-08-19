© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michelin Guide to announce 2026 Texas selection on Oct. 8

KERA | By Domini Davis,
Penelope Rivera
Published August 19, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT
A piece of sushi on a plate.
KERA
/
File Photo
Sushi on a plate at Tatsu in Dallas, Oct. 10, 2023. Tatsu was the lone Michelin starred restaurant in North Texas in 2024, the first year the Michelin Guide included Texas.

The 2026 Michelin Guide Texas selection will be announced the morning of Thursday, Oct. 8. Michelin stars, bib gourmands and other awards will be announced via press release.

Last year, Dallas restaurant Mamani won the one-star honor while in 2024 the same honor went to Tatsu Dallas.

Dallas establishments that carry the bib gourmand designation are: Lucia, Gemma, Một Hai Ba, Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen, nonna and Cattleack Barbeque.

Michelin is one of the most recognized restaurant rating systems in the world, and a star is considered one of the most prestigious awards a restaurant can receive.

Texas is now the 11th Michelin Guide destination in North America. The guide features restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

Critics can give a restaurant one, two or three stars. Criteria for the rating includes quality, flavor and cooking technique, personality of the chef reflected in their cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits, according to the Michelin Guide.

The Michelin Guide came to Texas for the first time in 2024.
Tags
Arts & Culture Michelin GuideFoodDallasRestaurants
Domini Davis
See stories by Domini Davis
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. She joined the newsroom in 2024 as an intern before becoming a full-time breaking news reporter.
See stories by Penelope Rivera
Related Content