Michelin Guide to announce 2026 Texas selection on Oct. 8

The 2026 Michelin Guide Texas selection will be announced the morning of Thursday, Oct. 8. Michelin stars, bib gourmands and other awards will be announced via press release.

Last year, Dallas restaurant Mamani won the one-star honor while in 2024 the same honor went to Tatsu Dallas.

Dallas establishments that carry the bib gourmand designation are: Lucia, Gemma, Một Hai Ba, Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen, nonna and Cattleack Barbeque.

Michelin is one of the most recognized restaurant rating systems in the world, and a star is considered one of the most prestigious awards a restaurant can receive.

Texas is now the 11th Michelin Guide destination in North America. The guide features restaurants in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

Critics can give a restaurant one, two or three stars. Criteria for the rating includes quality, flavor and cooking technique, personality of the chef reflected in their cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits, according to the Michelin Guide.

The Michelin Guide came to Texas for the first time in 2024.