Find the fun around North Texas this turkey weekend with our holiday guide

Welcome to Week Two of our Holiday Event Guide!

We can’t help you with preparing that 20 lb. turkey or hosting a crowd of out-of-town relatives, but we can help you find things to do after everyone finishes their pumpkin pie.

This week, we’ve lined up holiday picks perfect for the whole family and even out-of-town guests.

FESTIVALS

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A MCKINNEY CHRISTMAS

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney – 222 North Tennessee Street, McKinney

When: Nov. 28-30

Cost: Free

Thanksgiving weekend marks the 41st year of McKinney's Christmas celebration. The 14-block historic downtown creates the perfect backdrop for this 3-day holiday event. The event kicks off on Friday with a tree lighting ceremony and features a variety of activities including, pictures with Santa, a yuletide market, family-friendly rides and games and a petting zoo.

Therese Powell/KERA The Dallas Arboretum will be transformed into a holiday wonderland for Holiday at the Arboretum, which runs Nov. 13 through Jan. 5.

LIGHTS

HOLIDAY AT THE ARBORETUM

Where: Dallas Arboretum – 8525 Garland Rd., Dallas

When: Nightly through Jan. 4

Cost: Admission $15-$40, parking $15

The garden is aglow with over a million lights. for the annual event. Twinkly decorated paths guide you to each verse of the 12 Days of Christmas display and to the European-inspired Neuhoff Christmas Village. And new this year is the unique after-dark installation “Night Glow,” which transforms four parts of the garden into light-filled canvases using projection mapping.

LIGHTS ON THE FARM

Where: Heritage Farmstead Museum – 1900 West 15th St., Plano

When: Nov. 28-Dec. 28

Cost: Advance purchase: $12-$17; Onsite: $12-$20

More than two million lights adorn the 19th-century buildings at the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano.. Take a walk around the museum’s four acres and snap a holiday photo at one of the many displays. Enjoy s’mores, hot cocoa, donuts, popcorn and more while listening to holiday music. The event kicks off Friday and features several theme nights, such as Princess Night, Galaxy Night and Ugly Sweater Night, throughout its month-long run. Lights on the Farm is cashless this year, so don’t forget those debit cards.

THEATER

A SHERLOCK CAROL

Where: Mesquite Arts Center –1527 N. Galloway Ave., Mesquite

When: Nov. 28 – Dec. 14

Cost: $20-$25

When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the famous detective must use his gifts to solve a “Dickens” of a Christmas mystery. Mesquite Arts Theatre presents this holiday mashup of characters from Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens is suitable for audiences of all ages.

EBENEZER SCROOGE

Where: Pocket Sandwich Theater –1104 S Elm Street, Carrollton

When: Nov. 28 – Dec. 23

Cost: $35-$40

The intimate and aptly named Pocket Sandwich Theatre brings back its annual production of Ebenezer Scrooge. Now in its 43rd year, the musical is an adaptation of the Dickens’ classic about the miserly Scrooge who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve.

THE PIGEON GETS A BIG TIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

Where: Dallas Children’s Theater – 5938 Skillman St., Dallas

When: Through Dec. 21

Cost: $33-$95

The Pigeon is feeling left out of the holiday festivities. He decides to head to the North Pole to find the greatest gift ever, only to discover his real gift is being part of his found family of friends. This holiday musical for children ages 3 and older includes silly stories, audience participation and focuses on the big feelings little kids have about the season, including being overwhelmed or anxious.

Shutterstock

DANCE

TEXAS BALLET THEATER/ THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Winspear Opera House– 2403 Flora St., Dallas

When: Nov. 28-30

Cost: $30-$162

Tchaikovsky’s score and Ben Stevenson’s choreography bring snowflakes, sweets and a Sugar Plum fairy to life, in this glittery and magical annual production. Families and children with tickets to matinee performances are invited to join the company before the show at the Ballet Interactive area to touch a tutu, hold a pointe shoe, and even meet a real ballerina.

CHAMBERLAIN BALLET/ THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Eisemann Center– 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson

When: Nov. 28-30

Cost: $33-$113

Chamberlain Ballet captures the spirit of the season with its production of The Nutcracker. Guest artists include American Ballet Theatre’s newest principal dancer, Chloe Misseldine as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Tyler Angle of New York City Ballet as the Cavalier and soloists from Bruce Wood Dance Dallas.



MUSIC



THE FWSO PRESENTS HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Where: Bass Performance Hall – 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

When: Nov. 28-29

Cost: $43-$116

One of Fort Worth’s favorite holiday traditions returns to Bass Hall. Sing along with the Fort Worth Symphony orchestra as it performs traditional carols and modern holiday favorites. The evening also includes selections from the I.M. Terrell Academy Choir and a visit from Santa.

A VERY ELVIS CHRISTMAS

Where: Granville Arts Center – 300 N. 5th St., Garland

When: Nov. 29 at 6 p.m.

Cost: $34-$65

Fans of the King of Rock and Roll won't want to miss this special concert featuring Elvis tribute artist Jimmy Holmes. The show also includes performances of Elvis's Christmas songs by David Allen.

ICE SKATING

GARLAND SQUARE ON ICE

Where: Downtown Garland Square – 520 W. State St., Garland

When: Nov. 28-Jan. 3

Cost: $17

Grab the family and start a Thanksgiving tradition at Garland's brand-new outdoor skating rink located in the heart of the city's Downtown Square. It's the perfect size for first‑time skaters or those with a little more skating experience and features holiday lighting, seasonal music and hot cocoa.

PEACE PLAZA ICE RINK

Where: Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station –815 S. Main St., Grapevine

When: Through-Jan. 6 (Closed Thanksgiving Day)

Cost: $20

Grapevine is the Christmas Capital of Texas, and that means they do everything big, including its Texas-sized ice-skating rink on Historic Main Street. The 4,500-square-foot outdoor rink is surrounded by holiday decorations and a 60-foot live Christmas tree.

Leo Wesson Photography, compliments of the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth Costumes and funny hats are encouraged at the YMCA of Fort Worth’s Turkey Trot

TURKEY TROTS

YMCA OF METROPOLITAN DALLAS TURKEY TROT

Where: Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla Street, Dallas

When: Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Cost: $44 for timed 5K and 8-mile entries and $39 for untimed 5K and 8-mile entries

Grab the family (especially those energetic kids) and head to the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas’ 58th annual Turkey Trot. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, this Thanksgiving tradition has a race for everyone, including an 8-mile race, a 5K race, a virtual trot and a diaper dash. And don’t forget to bring your four-legged friends. The first 750 dogs get a medal of their own.

YMCA OF FORT WORTH TURKEY TROT

Where: 6115 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

When: Nov. 27 at 7:45 a.m. for the 1K Gobbler Trot and 8:30 a.m. for the 5K and 8K races

Cost: $60 for timed 8K, $55 for timed 5K and $30 for the Gobbler trot

The Fort Worth Y is holding its annual Turkey Trot for those interested in getting ahead of that extra slice of pumpkin pie. There will be 8K and 5K races and a 1K Gobbler Trot for the kids. Proceeds from the run will go toward assisting families in the Fort Worth community. Strollers and dogs are welcome.

DOWNTOWN DENTON TURKEY TROT & GOBBLE WOBBLE

Where: 300 E. McKinney St., Denton

When: Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. for Kids Gobble Wobble, 9 a.m. for 5K

Cost: $45 for 5K; Kids Gobble Wobble is free

Gather up the family on Thanksgiving morning for a 5K Turkey Trot that takes runners through the Texas Woman's University campus and around the historic downtown Denton square. For the littles, there's a 1K Gobble Wobble. Proceeds from the trot benefit the Denton Community Food Center.

