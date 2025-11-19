Glide into winter: Ice skating rinks to visit this holiday season

Glide, spin, skate (and fall) this holiday season at one of the many ice skating rinks in Dallas-Fort Worth. These venues include indoor and outdoor options across North Texas that are festively decorated. It’s the perfect wintry backdrop before an evening of Christmas light viewing or after you see a holiday show or concert.

Be sure to check individual websites for hours, schedule changes and other updates, and visit Go See DFW to find more holiday events.

PEACE PLAZA ICE RINK IN GRAPEVINE

Ice skate in the Christmas Capital of Texas. Located on Historic Main Street at Peace Plaza in Grapevine, there is a 4,500-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink. Attendees can skate outdoors for one hour under the 64-foot Grapevine Christmas tree.

DETAILS: Open daily Nov. 22 through Jan. 6 at Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station, 815 S. Main St., Grapevine. $20 per person for a one-hour session.

GALLERIA DALLAS ICE RINK IN FAR NORTH DALLAS

Chitose Suzuki/Staff Photographer / The Dallas Morning News People skate around a Christmas tree at Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Dallas.

Partake in the tradition of skating around the country’s largest indoor Christmas tree. Last year, the ice rink was a finalist for USA Today’s top skating rinks in America. If ice skating isn’t for you, the Grand Tree Lighting Celebration will be happening on specific days at noon. It features a fireworks finale with Olympic skaters, the Missile Toes and the Galleria’s backflipping, ice skating Santa.

DETAILS: Open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. Admission is $13 and skate rental is $5.

STOCKYARDS RODEO RINK IN FORT WORTH

Giddy up and skate at the Fort Worth Stockyards. The ice rink is open daily, rain or shine, and will be offering daily skating lessons. Each skating session lasts 90 minutes. There will also be a full bar and grill, warm beverages, fire pits, picnic seating and holiday treats.

DETAILS: Open daily from Nov. 18 through Jan. 8 at Livestock Exchange Building Lawn, 131 E. Exchange Ave., Suite 212, Fort Worth. Admission is $20 for kids and $25 for adults.

HILTON ANATOLE ICE SKATING RINK IN DALLAS DESIGN DISTRICT

For the first time ever, as a part of the Christmas at the Anatole Experience, visitors can enjoy one hour of outdoor ice skating. Along with skating, there will be other holiday activities included in admission, like holiday train rides, a holiday bounce house, Santa’s Workshop Craft Station and Mrs. Claus’ Library.

DETAILS: Nov. 28 through Jan. 4, 2026, open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children.

COCA-COLA CLASSIC CHRISTMAS ICE SKATING RINK IN FAR NORTH DALLAS

The Coca-Cola Classic Christmas will feature an outdoor Alpine skating rink. You can also find food vendors, holiday art and performances, light displays and more holiday fun for the whole family to enjoy.

DETAILS: Open every day, Nov. 21 through Dec. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Dallas Midtown, 13101 Preston Road, Dallas. Tickets range from $21 to $29, depending on the day.

CITY RINK AT MAIN STREET GARDEN IN DOWNTOWN DALLAS

This festive holiday rink will be located in the heart of downtown Dallas at the Main Street Garden. There will be 50 spots available for each time slot. Skaters get 75 minutes of ice time, and skate rentals are included.

DETAILS: Open daily from Nov. 26 through Jan. 5 at Main Street Garden, 1902 Main St., Dallas. General admission is $20.99.

FRISCO SQUARE OUTDOOR ICE RINK

Visitors can choose the time slot that works best for them and hit the ice for one hour at Frisco Square. The ice rink will be located along Main Street and Coleman Boulevard.

DETAILS: Open daily from Nov. 21 through Jan. 5 at Frisco Square at Main Street and Coleman Boulevard. Tickets are $25 per person.

GARLAND SQUARE ON ICE

Downtown Garland will transform into a holiday wonderland with Garland Square on Ice. It will have a full-sized outdoor ice skating rink plus festive lights, live music, holiday movie showings, themed nights and more holiday fun for the whole family.

DETAILS: Open daily from Nov. 28 through Jan. 3 at the Downtown Garland Square, 520 W. State St., Garland. Tickets are $16.92.

Note: Some rinks include skate rentals in their ticket costs, while others don’t.

