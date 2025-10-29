Denton’s Midlake to release new album ‘A Bridge to Far’

Midlake’s love of Genesis and Pink Floyd isn’t a mere coincidence. Like those British bands, the Denton band thrived after swapping lead singers.

On Nov. 7, Midlake will release A Bridge to Far, its third disc since Eric Pulido took over from original vocalist Tim Smith in 2012. (The title isn’t a typo; it’s a nod to taking the road less traveled). The album is classic Midlake, full of folky prog-rock gems like “The Calling,” an ominous foot-tapper with dueling saxophones. Another highlight arrives in the flute-laden “Days Gone By.” In the song’s video, British actor James Lance (Ted Crimm in Ted Lasso) dances down the street in a playful homage to Singin’ in the Rain.

Before leaving for an 11-city winter tour of Europe, Pulido and his bandmates will perform a North Texas album-release concert.

DETAILS

With opening act Paul Schalda, 8 p.m., Nov. 15, Tulips, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth, $34, tulipsftw.com .

