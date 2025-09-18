Review: Shakespeare’s King Lear turned into fried chicken mogul in new Dallas show

Shakespeare’s themes are so universal, his storytelling so chock-full of detail and nuance, his plays can be adapted to just about any time and circumstance. Seen at a matinee last weekend, the latest proof is a new Latino-flavored take on King Lear in which the retiring ruler is cleverly converted into El Rey del Pollo, sovereign of a fried chicken empire.

The writer, Anna Skidis Vargas, has even managed to turn the tragedy into an often uproarious comedy while also staying mostly faithful to the original. The bilingual script, in its premiere run in production by Echo Theatre, includes direct quotes from Shakespeare as well as modern vernacular.

Where the adaptation does break from the Bard is in its fracturing of the fourth wall, with comic, self-referential asides meant as winks to the audience, primarily by Jeff (Jovane Caamaño), aka the Fool, who acts as narrator. There’s also a sincere critique of Shakespeare by Cordelia (Mia Azuaje) late in the show.

In this way, El Rey has its chicken and eats it, too, delving into the ideas about human nature contained in King Lear while also playing the whole mess for laughs. The saturated orange and green restaurant set by Nicholas Thornburg contributes to the slightly surreal feel of the production.

Amanda Nicole Reyes, who directs, creates bright lines around the various plots while holding the whole thing together with perfect comic timing. Echo takes the concept of Lear as a chicken restaurant impresario all the way with a program designed to look like a long, narrow takeout menu. one of those long, narrow takeout menus favored by ethnic eateries.

Like Lear, who seeks sought to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, after 45 years in the business Raymundo (Joe Chapa) wants to give each of his own daughters them one of his three chicken emporiums after 45 years in the business. “I’m old,” he says. “Chicken’s a young man’s game, or woman’s.”

But first, he demands that they publicly profess the depth of their love for him. The eldest daughter, Gisela (Caitlin Chapa), described by Jeff as “not the smartest but the meanest,” and ditzy middle sister Raquel (Carrie Viera) — “she’s a lot” — go over the top. One of them calls their father “the husk to my tamale.”

Cordelia, “the youngest and sweetest” of the siblings, can only scrunch her face and snort at their words. When it’s her turn, she comes up empty. In her mind, her longtime loyalty to her father should be enough, actions speaking louder than exaggerated declarations.

The consequence is that he not only leaves all of his legacy to Gisela and Raquel but also banishes Cordelia. Of course, the older sisters run the restaurants into the ground even as they try to make Raymundo start paying for his meals.

Vision & Verve / The Dallas Morning News The cast of Echo Theatre s premiere production of El Rey del Pollo.

This being Shakespeare, or at least a well-thought-out alternate universe version, there are at least two other storylines and a few running jokes. Cordelia goes to work at a snail restaurant next door, creating opportunities for humor at the expense of its French chef and his cuisine.

Meanwhile, the Earl of Gloucester from Lear, a loyalist to the king, becomes Raymundo’s half-blind brother and chef Gilberto (Raymond Banda), with two sons, Edmundo (Ron Fernandez) and Edgardo (Rudy Lopez), competing to succeed him. Among the melodramatic Edmundo’s schemes is to turn the restaurants vegan, starting with a nut cheese substitute for queso.

With the silliest roles, Fernandez, Caitlin Chapa and Viera throw themselves into the broad comedy while Azuaje has a resolve that creates sympathy for the victimized but eventually victorious Cordelia.

The most grounded performance is by Banda as his Gilberto must navigate the troubles of both his immediate and extended families. Joe Chapa is equally at home as the egotistical, put-upon Raymundo. Lopez, with his trademark eye roll, and Caamaño’s all-seeing, all-knowing Fool appear to have be having the most fun.

Vision & Verve / The Dallas Morning News Director Amanda Nicole Reyes, center with a pot of chicken, surrounded by the cast of Echo Theatre s premiere of El Rey del Pollo, a Latino takeoff on King Lear.

Details

Through Sept. 27 at the Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive. $15-$25. echotheatre.org.

