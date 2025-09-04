See the first look at Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Season 2

Fans awaiting the premiere of Landman’s second season got a sneak peak after Paramount+ released the trailer and first-look images on Thursday.

The hit series, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace is based on the Texas Monthly podcast Boomtown. The West Texas oil drama follows Tommy Norris, a chainsmoking oil-industry “fixer” played by Billy Bob Thornton. The cast also includes Sam Elliott, Demi Moore and Andy Garcia.

Sheridan, who grew up around Fort Worth, has filmed the show across North Texas. Filming for Season 1 began in February 2024 with scenes shot on the Texas Christian University campus. Season 2 production started in early April , with scenes shot in different parts of North Texas including downtown Fort Worth, Dallas’ Knox District and the Arts District. In August, the city of Ferris announced that the small town about 20 miles south of Dallas was also chosen as a filming site.

Other filming locations include the contemporary Mexican restaurant Don Artemio in Fort Worth, Petroleum Club, the social club on the 40th floor of a Fort Worth skyscraper, and Sundance Square Plaza.

In August, Sheridan announced plans to build a 450,000 square-foot production house to continue to shoot Landman and other projects in the Sheridan universe including Lioness and Yellowstone spinoffs The Madison and Rio Palo.

The first season of Landman had 35 million global streaming viewers for the premiere episode and set new records for Paramount+, according to a press release. Thornton scored a best actor in a drama series nomination from the Golden Globes for his performance.

Landman Season 2 premieres Nov. 16 on Paramount+.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.