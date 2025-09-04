Waco’s Joanna Gaines cooks up a new series, Magnolia Table: At the Farm

Waco’s Joanna Gaines is returning to the kitchen for a new take on her cooking show, Magnolia Table, which ran for eight seasons.

The new show Magnolia Table: At The Farm will focus on the art of baking and invites viewers into the Gaines family kitchen. Episodes will feature cherished family recipes and seasonal favorites ranging from quick snacks to Sunday treats.

“This show is all about slowing down, having fun in the kitchen and creating simple meals that bring people together,” Gaines said in a press release. “I’m excited to share some of my favorite recipes and stories from our life on the farm, and I hope it will inspire you to savor the time you spend in the company of good food and people you love.”

In July, Gaines premiered Back to the Frontier, an eight-episode series putting three families in the world of 1880s homesteaders. The show received backlash for including a same-sex couple. Chip Gaines, who is executive producer and husband to Joanna, addressed the criticism in a post on X.

“Talk, ask [questions], listen ... maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never,” he wrote. “It’s a sad sunday when ‘non believers’ have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines gained fame from their HGTV show Fixer Upper, which ran from 2013 to 2018. The show’s success helped the couple launch several business ventures including Magnolia Market in Waco, the Hearth and Hand home furniture and decor line with Target and the Magnolia Network, co-owned by the couple and Warner Bros. Discovery.

In May, Joanna Gaines released the full season of the series Mini Reni . The show which streams on HBO Max and the Magnolia Network features quicker and cheaper renovations than Gaines has featured on previous programs.

The six episode season of Magnolia Table: At the Farm will premiere on Sept.7 on the Food Network, HBO Max and Magnolia Network.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.