Inept detective Harry Hunsacker investigates a slew of murders in Pegasus Theatre’s latest black-and-white comic mystery

KERA | By Manuel Mendoza | The Dallas Morning News
Published September 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
From left, Ben Bryant as Nigel Grouse, Scott Nixon as Harry Hunsacker and Chad Cline. The three actors starred in Pegasus Theatre's production of "Prime Time for Murder" from Dec. 29, 2021, through Jan. 15, 2022, at the Eisemann Center in Richardson.
John Harvey/Pegasus Theatre
From left, Ben Bryant as Nigel Grouse, Scott Nixon as Harry Hunsacker and Chad Cline. The three actors starred in Pegasus Theatre's production of "Prime Time for Murder" from Dec. 29, 2021, through Jan. 15, 2022, at the Eisemann Center in Richardson.

Pegasus Theatre’s trademarked “Living Black & White” production style is a seamless visual miracle, using makeup, set and costume design, lighting and stylized acting to make its shows look like hyperreal versions of classic Hollywood films. This artistic/technological achievement syncs beautifully with the company’s era-appropriate material: comedic murder mysteries written by artistic director Kurt Kleinmann featuring the inept detective Harry Hunsacker and his assistant Nigel Grouse.

Celebrating Pegasus’ 40th year producing live theater in Dallas, Kleinmann has written MacMurder! Directed by Becki McDonald, it finds Hunsacker and Grouse in the Scottish Highlands trying to solve an absurd number of killings (431). The detective himself could be next. The play is the second installment in the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s new season of the Elevator Project, a series that brings performances by local groups to the center.

Details

Sept. 12-21 at Wyly Theatre. Details, tickets at attpac.org

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.
Arts & Culture Arts AccessKERA Newstheater
Manuel Mendoza | The Dallas Morning News
Manuel Mendoza is a freelance writer and a former staff critic at The Dallas Morning News.
See stories by Manuel Mendoza | The Dallas Morning News
