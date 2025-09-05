Inept detective Harry Hunsacker investigates a slew of murders in Pegasus Theatre’s latest black-and-white comic mystery

Pegasus Theatre’s trademarked “Living Black & White” production style is a seamless visual miracle, using makeup, set and costume design, lighting and stylized acting to make its shows look like hyperreal versions of classic Hollywood films. This artistic/technological achievement syncs beautifully with the company’s era-appropriate material: comedic murder mysteries written by artistic director Kurt Kleinmann featuring the inept detective Harry Hunsacker and his assistant Nigel Grouse.

Celebrating Pegasus’ 40th year producing live theater in Dallas, Kleinmann has written MacMurder! Directed by Becki McDonald, it finds Hunsacker and Grouse in the Scottish Highlands trying to solve an absurd number of killings (431). The detective himself could be next. The play is the second installment in the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s new season of the Elevator Project, a series that brings performances by local groups to the center.

Sept. 12-21 at Wyly Theatre. Details, tickets at attpac.org

