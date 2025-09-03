Dallas Children’s Theater appoints new interim executive director Michael Meadows

Michael Meadows has been named the new interim executive director of the Dallas Children’s Theater.

The news comes months after the theater announced it would be laying off employees and scaling back on shows and academy classes due to financial challenges.

“I'm excited to be here. The team here at Dallas Children's Theater has been working incredibly hard and navigating a very challenging time,” Meadows said.

In his interim role, Meadows said he aims to focus on building a more financially sustainable future for DCT in which the theater can weather the ups and downs of the market. He aims to do that by creating an operating reserve and considering other options like renting out DCT’s facilities to other arts and culture organizations.

“I would like this organization to be in a position where year in and year out, regardless of what's going on, they're going to have a stable environment where they're going to be able to retain key people during those downturns,” he said.

Meadows previously worked as the president and CEO of the Dallas Zoological Society for almost a decade. He helped increase the Dallas Zoo’s annual attendance and privatized the management and operation of the zoo. His four decades of experience also includes leadership roles at Southwestern Medical Foundation and The University of Texas at Dallas. Meadows is also a part of the board of directors of his family foundation, The Meadows Foundation, which has been a major donor to the arts in North Texas.

Leah Mora, the president of DCT’s board of directors, said in a press release that Meadows will help sustain the future of the theater because of his understanding of Dallas’ philanthropic landscape and leadership experience.

"We could not have asked for a more gifted person to lead our theater through this next stage,” she said.

Former DCT Executive Director Samantha Turner echoed her support for Meadows’ appointment to the role.

“Michael has the skills, relationships and knowledge to lead Dallas Children’s Theater into the future. His experience serving performing arts and children-centered nonprofits is exactly what is needed,” she said in the release.

Turner will be transitioning to chief operating officer over the next few months. Meadows assumed the new role on Sept. 1.

Dallas Children’s Theater will start its 42nd season this fall with a co-commissioned world premiere of a new holiday show from Mo Willems, The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza!

