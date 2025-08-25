Head of Carter museum in Fort Worth is leaving after 14 years

Soon, the Amon Carter Museum of American Art will have a new leader.

Andrew J. Walker, who has served as the museum’s executive director for 14 years, will step down from his post next week.

“A particular highlight for me has been our expanded engagement with the communities we serve, and the relationships we have built with our partners and supporters,” Walker said in a news release.

During Walker’s tenure the museum began its community artists initiative , underwent a major renovation that expanded and improved the museum’s galleries and acquired artwork by several artists, including more than 10 indigenous photographers.

Karen Hixon is the president of the museum’s board and the daughter of Ruth Carter Stevenson, who helped found the museum.

“Andrew came to understand her passion and vision and continued to ably lead the Museum through the transition years and beyond,” Hixon said in a news release. “We are grateful for all he has done to set the Carter on such a strong path for its future.”

Last fall, the museum also faced criticism for its decision to temporarily close an exhibition without explanation . “Cowboy” was described by the museum as an exhibition that sought to “disrupt the homogeneous ideal of the cowboy as a white, cisgender American male.” When the exhibition reopened, it had a “mature content” label.

The museum never explained what works within the show it considered mature or why, but Rafa Esparza, an artist whose painting of two cowboys kissing on the dance floor was in the exhibition, described the decision and lack of communication as a form of “censorship.”

“What would it feel like for an artist if someone came in and said, ‘Hey, I’d love to invite you to see the show, but I have to warn you, you're going to see a painting of a Black cowboy.’ Like, how does that warrant a mature content disclaimer, right?” Esparza said in a February talk at the museum.

“And, like, ‘I want to show you this incredible ‘Cowboy’ exhibit and at the Amon Carter, but, just warning you, you're going to see a woman riding a horse.’ … If you describe all of the works in the show it becomes very absurd.”

A search for the museum’s new executive director will begin soon. Scott Wilcox, the museum’s chief operating officer, will lead the Carter in the interim.