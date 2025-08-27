Artists, art leaders say they’re ‘keeping a watchful eye’ on the city’s grant funding

Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series for Arts Access examining the health and well-being of our North Texas arts economy.

Over 90 members of the community attended a meeting on Tuesday afternoon hosted by the city of Dallas and its Office of Arts and Culture to ask questions and voice concerns regarding the city’s halting of DEI programs and policies.

Earlier this month, several artists and arts groups in North Texas received an email stating their funding from the city could be affected by the city’s decision.

On Tuesday, Glenn Ayars, assistant director of programming and engagement at Dallas’ OAC, said guidelines for funding are still under review and are expected to change but that the city will maintain the same levels of funding to city programs compared to previous years. The city did not specify in the meeting how much funding would be allocated in the coming year.

“While some programs may be delayed, as has been communicated, OAC is not cutting our funding for artistic and cultural services in the coming year,” he said.

He said he couldn’t provide a timeline for how long funding decisions will be delayed. Programs currently under review include the Culture of Value, Community Artist Program, Cultural Organizations Program and Arts Activate, which have supported cultural programming from diverse communities.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Glenn Ayars, Assistant Director at the office of Arts and Culture, answers questions about grant funding as the city of Dallas looks to meet the new federal requirements Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas.

Arts Access was a recipient of the Arts Activate grant last year and receives funding from the Dallas OAC.

Meeting attendees expressed concerns about whether they would be allowed to revise submitted applications to adhere to federal guidelines and how funding guidelines might change.

Ayars said the OAC would work individually with each applicant on a case-by-case basis to navigate the new guidelines. He said new funding guidelines will be released at a later date.

Attendees also asked what the changes mean for The Dallas Cultural Plan. Adopted in 2018, the plan outlines the future of arts and culture in the city and is largely focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Liz Cedillo-Pereira, assistant city manager, said the city is “not throwing out the work” of the Cultural Plan and is currently trying to figure out how to move forward with it.

“It's one [question] that we have been weighing back and forth. And it really is the challenge of this moment,” she said.

Cynthia Anzaldua is a visual artist and arts educator who’s received funding from the Community Artist Program for decades. In the past, she’s received roughly $12,000 a year to teach art classes to seniors, including those with physical and mental disabilities.

“I feel a little bit better but, we're just in scary times right now. I mean they're taking all kinds of programs for people like us,” she said. “I just feel like we need to fight and we need to speak out, we need to make our voices heard.”

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Jerry Hawkins attended the public meeting regarding arts programing as the city of Dallas looks to meet federal requirements Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, in the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas.

While some attendees felt reassured, others like Jerry L. Hawkins, former executive director of Dallas Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation, said he still has many questions, but was pleasantly surprised to see the packed room.

“I do think it's an accountability space where people can ask those questions and where people get heard. I do think that we need to continue to show up.”

Darryl Ratcliff, an artist and arts advocate in Dallas, said he understands why the OAC has made the changes it has though it gives him pause.

“It's a moment of disappointment certainly that was reassured today that there wasn't going to be substantial funding cuts, at least for this upcoming fiscal year. But the timing is going to affect and disrupt many people's lives,” he said.

Ultimately, Ratcliff said he’s waiting to see who will receive funding in the coming months.

“I think that our arts community will be keeping a watchful eye to see who is going to get awarded in these next rounds and seeing whether or not that continues to reflect the population of our city.”

The city of Dallas will host four more community meetings regarding their changes to DEI programs and policies on Aug. 27, Sept. 4, Sept. 6 and Sept. 9.

Members of the Dallas community can also fill out an online survey to share their thoughts on changes to city programs.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

