‘The pride of the Lone Star State’: Dallas guitar wiz performing with George Thorogood

Rock fans around the world know George Thorogood as the grinning rogue behind “Bad to the Bone” and covers of songs by Hank Williams (“Move It On Over”) and Bo Diddley (“Who Do You Love?”). But in Texas, Thorogood’s the guy who sings alongside Dallas guitar wiz Jim Suhler. Last year, Suhler celebrated his 25th year as a member of Thorogood’s band, the Destroyers. “He’s the pride of the Lone Star State,” Thorogood said of Suhler at a show in February.

When not touring with the Destroyers, Suhler tears up his gold Gibson Les Paul around Dallas with Monkey Beat, his long-running band (they perform Nov. 25 at Tolbert’s in Grapevine). Suhler also played in June at the Kessler Theater as part of the Mother Blues reunion, paying homage to the Oak Lawn club where he grew up listening to blues guitar heroes such as Freddie King. Since then, he’s shared the stage with Johnny Winter, Billy Gibbons and other Texas guitar greats.

“Maybe it’s the water or the barbecue,” Suhler recently told Buddy magazine, when asked why Texas is a blues guitar hotbed. “Wide open spaces and big empty places. I think there’s a certain swagger that goes with it.”

Details

George Thorogood and the Destroyers, with opening act Canyon Lights, 8 p.m., Aug. 26, Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie, $59 and up, axs.com.

