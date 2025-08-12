Shyboy Hi-Fi bar in the Drakestone gives Dallas nightlife fans a new temple of sound

In post-World War II Tokyo, “jazz kissas” became a beloved part of the city’s cultural scene. Often held in private homes, these intimate cafes continue to be a place for music aficionados to drink, mingle and listen to rare records.

Jonathan Merla, vice president of marketing for Dallas-based real estate development and hospitality firm Headington Cos., had become fond of these tiny yet vibrant spots over years of visiting Japan. When the 3,000-square-foot subterranean level of the company-owned Drakestone Apartments (the former Republic National Bank building ) became available, it seemed like the perfect setting to bring a similar concept to Dallas.

Designed by the architectural firm 5G Studio Collaborative, Shyboy Hi-Fi’s brutalist-inspired space features James Turrell-esque light installations on the ceiling and behind the DJ booth. A Lachlan Turczan piece takes pride of place in the vestibule of the original 1920s vault, transforming sound waves into movement at the top of a water basin.

Custom-built speakers by Devon Turnbull of OJAS (who has previously collaborated with brands like Prada and Supreme) assure the sound will be as crystal-clear as possible when Shyboy opens this fall. Merla, who has also traveled across the U.S. to explore hi-fi bars from coast to coast, says he has amassed a collection of “extremely rare records,” from Philip Glass to Leonard Bernstein.

“We wanted to be agnostic about the music,” he says. “One night you can show up and it’ll be a Japanese city pop night, then on the weekend we might have Theo Parrish playing Chicago house. There’s this breadth of programming.”

With “democratic” cocktail pricing (drinks start at $13) and rare cover fees, Shyboy is intended to be as egalitarian as possible. And Merla hopes the spot’s tagline, “The Sound That Makes You Feel,” will resonate for listeners of all tastes and ages.

“A lot of work has gone into this thing, but at the end of the day, it’s just a place to hear good music,” Merla says. “The music is what matters most.”

