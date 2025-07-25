Girls just want to have fun: Best activities for bachelorette parties in North Texas

Planning a bachelorette party or a much-needed girls’ night out? Whether you’re toasting the bride-to-be or just out for fun, Dallas-Fort Worth offers lots of ways to celebrate and bond with your best girls, from spa days to dancing.

FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS

There’s a reason the Stockyards is probably the most iconic place to hit when celebrating in North Texas. The area has lots of bars and restaurants plus plenty of cowboy activities. (Some are free!) Listen to live country music while two-stepping the night away.

Details: The Fort Worth Stockyards area is open daily at 131 E Exchange Ave., Fort Worth. Prices vary depending on activity.

THE FLORAL BAR

Feel the love at the Floral Bar during one of its signature craft nights. Create a stunning floral arrangement for the wedding day or just for yourself. Themed nights include the shop’s annual Galentine’s Craft Night, boogie blooms, prom and disco cowgirl.

Details : Open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 175 Miron Dr., Southlake. Check the website for class schedules and prices.

WORLDSPRINGS DALLAS

Treat yourself and your bride squad to a relaxing, healing pool experience at the Dallas area’s only mineral hot springs. Visitors can soak for three to six hours in over 40 mineral hot springs. There is also a sauna. Make a reservation to indulge in some pampering for a massage and facial.

Details : Open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 3240 Plano Pkwy., The Colony. Prices for soaks range from $24 to $34 for ages 3 to 17 and $49 to $79 for 18 and up.

THE COOKERY DALLAS

If you want to expand your cooking skills, why not sign up for one of the Cookery’s many classes? Each session focuses on teaching how to prepare a three-course meal and craft a delicious cocktail. Learn how to prepare food like they do from Bourbon Street in New Orleans to the other side of the world.

Details : Classes are scheduled throughout the week at 1130 Dragon St., Dallas . Classes are $125.

KARAOKE AT CITY NIGHT KTV

Sing your heart out at one of the many karaoke bars around North Texas. One of the most unique is City Night KTV, which has more than 20 private rooms that can fit two to 30 people. It also has games to play, food and a full bar.

Details : Open Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Friday through Sunday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Prices for private rooms start at $30 per hour. Multiple locations.

GRAPEVINE FOODIE AND WINERY TOUR

Explore historic Downtown Grapevine with the girls during this immersive culinary experience. Try sips from multiple wineries paired with slow-smoked Texas BBQ or Tex-Mex while learning about the history of Grapevine.

Details: The next Grapevine Foodie and Winery Tour will be held Friday, Aug. 1, at 12:30 p.m. at 324 S. Main St., Ste. 322, Grapevine. Tickets are $69 for children and $110 for adults.

THE ARTFUL BACHELORETTE

Learn to draw with the girls at The Artful Bachelorette , a figure-drawing class where women can sketch a nude model while sipping Champagne in a judgment-free zone. The two-hour classes are open for all skill levels and can be hosted at your home.

Details: Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The location varies based on booking. Packages range from $99 to $169.

TEA PARTY AT THE ADOLPHUS HOTEL

Raise your pinkies and teacups and splurge on a high society tea time with your closest girlfriends. Enjoy a three-course menu of tea sandwiches, scones and pastries paired with loose leaf teas in the French Room.

Details: Open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Adolphus Hotel, 1321 Commerce St., Dallas. $80 per person.

