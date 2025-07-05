Dallas rock trio J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed drops debut album ‘Americana Radio’

Who needs a bass guitar when you’ve got a Hammond B-3? That’s the credo of the promising organ-fueled rock band J. Isaiah Evans & the Boss Tweed. The Dallas trio releases its debut album, Americana Radio, on July 11 and performs an album-release concert July 19 at the Kessler Theater.

Evans — best-known as the soulful belter and guitarist of the 40 Acre Mule — formed the threesome in 2023 with drummer Spud Crowley and keyboardist Matthew Vasquez.

The Hammond B-3, a gospel-fired beast of an organ, is a fairly rare instrument in rock, but more common in jazz, soul and funk. On Americana Radio, Vasquez’s keyboard work inspires a Booker T.-meets-the-Black Keys vibe.

Evans describes the style as “Garage-icana rock ’n’ roll.”

“I want to take Americana, blues, soul and garage rock and make it into something unique,” he said in a statement.

Mission accomplished on the title track, a 3-minute rave-up about a scrappy young band that hits pay dirt: “Critics talk about them wherever they go / They even made the cover of the Rolling Stone.”

A long shot, sure. But no matter where they wind up, Evans & the Boss Tweed have already carved out a sound all their own.

Details

With Low Cut Connie at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 19, at the Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., Dallas. $32 and up. Thekessler.org.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.