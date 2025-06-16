Tripping Daisy is kicking off its first national tour since the ’90s

In the mid-’90s, Tripping Daisy went through major growing pains after Island Records released the quirky-poppy “I Got a Girl” as its first big single.

True, the song helped catapult the Dallas group on to Late Night With Conan O’Brien and MTV’s 120 Minutes. But frontman Tim DeLaughter was bummed to find Daisy being pigeonholed as a jokey alt-pop act after it made its name in Deep Ellum as a bold psychedelic punk band.

“We got sucked into that environment where it was all about record sales,” he told The Dallas Morning News at the time. “We became what we despised.”

Thirty years later, free from commercial pressures, Tripping Daisy is reclaiming its anything-goes spirit on its first national tour since the ’90s.

It’ll kick off the 21-city jaunt June 21 at the Bomb Factory, a Deep Ellum venue it played in ’92 not long after forming. Joining DeLaughter are original Daisy bassist Mark Pirro and drummer Bryan Wakeland — who both followed their singer into the Polyphonic Spree after Daisy split in 1999. Former guitarist Philip Karnats has rejoined the group, which also includes Nick Earl (guitar). Multi-instrumentalist Dylan Silvers will flesh out the band’s sound onstage.

In addition to playing ’95’s I Am an Elastic Firecracker from start to stop, the group hopes to improvise new material onstage — just like the old days when the band would “write songs, literally in front of the audience, unbeknownst to them,” DeLaughter says.

Details

With opening acts Jumprope and Julian Maas, 8 p.m., Saturday, June 21, at the Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., Dallas. $43 and up. Axs.com.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.