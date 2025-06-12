10 North Texas concerts to catch this summer

Complain all you want about summer in North Texas — the smog, the fire ants, the heat-induced road rage.

The one thing you can’t carp about is a lack of concerts.

Major acts almost always put our metro area on their summer tour itineraries, with some rare exceptions (we’re looking at you, Phish). And with more than 8 million people and countless places to perform, DF Dub draws touring musicians of all types in droves.

Literally hundreds of acts are headed our way this summer in beat-up vans, shiny buses and private jets. Here’s one music lover’s list of 10 promising concerts to catch in a range of genres and venues.

Alejandro Escovedo, June 22, Kessler Theater

The poetic Texas rocker (and former Dallasite) will reinvent tunes from across his 50-year career, just as he did on 2024’s excellent Echo Dancing. Austin psychedelic garage-rockers the Living Pins open the show.

Katie Kauss Country singer Ashley McBryde will perform June 28 at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.

Ashley McBryde, June 28, Billy Bob’s

“Ain’t Enough Cowboy Songs” isn’t just the title of McBryde’s recent single. It’s her creative manifesto. In the pop-leaning world of country, the gritty-voiced Arkansas native is a throwback in the best sense of the word.

English Beat, June 30, Granada Theater

Founding singer Dave Wakeling leads the current version of the Beat, the mod band that first blended ska, reggae, punk and Latin pop in the ’80s. The opener is DJ Culturegang — the nom du spin of Dallas mixmaster Cameron Brand.

Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, July 5, Dos Equis Pavilion

Nelson and Dylan’s prime years might be behind them, but it’s hard to top this show in terms of musical legacy. The rambunctious Avett Brothers and the Mavericks also perform at the epic-length Outlaw Music Festival.

Emily Paige Pereira Regina Spektor will make her first North Texas appearance in more than a decade on Aug. 6 at the Majestic Theatre.

Regina Spektor, Aug. 6, Majestic Theatre

The Russian-born, New York-based Spektor is one-of-a-kind — an idiosyncratic singer who weaves surreal lyrics into dramatic piano-pop tunes. The show marks her first North Texas appearance in more than a decade.

Teddy Swims, Aug. 7, Toyota Music Factory

In February, the Georgia-raised singer lost the best new artist Grammy to Chappell Roan. No worries. With a voice like his, Swims will win plenty of awards in his career. Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot opens.

Rose Baca / The Dallas Morning News The Weeknd performed at American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 4, 2017. He'll perform Aug 27-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Weeknd, Aug 27-28, AT&T Stadium

The Weeknd’s acting career is a bit dodgy. But in concert, he’s still a master of the moody spectacle. The singer will be preceded at JerryWorld by two of his collaborators: rapper Playboi Carti and producer-instrumentalist Mike Dean.

Riverfront Jazz Festival, Aug. 29-31, Fair Park

The annual jazz ’n’ soul fest moves temporarily to buildings inside Fair Park while its Convention Center home is renovated. Anthony Hamilton, Tank & the Bangas, Peabo Bryson and War are among dozens of national and local acts performing.

Riley Dwyer Singer-songwriter Samia will perform Sept. 11 at Echo Lounge and Music Hall.

Samia, Sept. 11, Echo Lounge & Music Hall

The rising Minneapolis singer/wordsmith (born Samia Najimy Finnerty) writes catchy electro-pop songs about everything from eating disorders to mysterious livestock murders. Opening is Brooklyn singer-guitarist Sara L’Abriola, alias Hank Heaven.

Lake Street Dive, Sept. 19, Texas Trust CU Theatre,

Jazzy vocalist Rachael Price and her Dive-mates have no shortage of their own soulful tunes. But their covers are almost as good. Lately, they’ve been tackling hits by Shania Twain and the Jackson 5. The horn-driven Seattle funk band the Dip opens the show.

