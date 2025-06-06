Kessler Theater paying tribute to this legendary Dallas music club

“All the dealers and gamblers and young white hipsters, they all made the scene / The girl at the door who checked I.D.s was just 16.”

While Ray Wylie Hubbard recorded “Mother Blues” in 2012, the eclectic Oak Lawn music spot had been gone since the ‘80s. Yet memories of Mother Blues never died — stories of all-night poker games with Big D blues legend Freddie King, visits from Led Zeppelin and gigs by everyone from Jimmy Buffett to Dizzy Gillespie to Stevie Ray Vaughan.

You can hear some of the old tales on June 13 at the Mother Blues Reunion, the latest in the Kessler Theater’s series paying tribute to legendary Dallas night spots. Music will be provided by three Dallas electric guitar aces who played Ma’ Blues — Jimmy Wallace, Rocky Athas and Jim Suhler, who’ll headline with his band Monkey Beat. Emceeing will be Texas filmmaker and former Buddy magazine editor Kirby Warnock. His doc featuring scenes from Mother Blues, When Dallas Rocked, screens June 14 at the Texas Theatre.

Details

8 p.m., Friday, June 13 at the Kessler, 1230 W. Davis St. Dallas. $32 and up. thekessler.org.

